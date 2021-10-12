CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beckley, WV

Area juniors, seniors have baseball opportunity

By Gary Fauber The Register-Herald
The Register-Herald
The Register-Herald
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XTSv4_0cOUVROf00
Independence pitcher Clay Basham throws a fastball during a game against Bluefield. Jon C. Hancock/for The Register-Herald Jon C. Hancock/for The Register-

Tim Epling has a vision for helping young baseball players in southern West Virginia get ready for the next level. He’s being somewhat cryptic about the big picture, but has the immediate future all laid out.

The West Virginia Miners will assemble any junior or senior baseball players in southern West Virginia to play against college players on Saturday, Oct. 23, at Linda K. Epling Stadium. The baseball team at Alice Lloyd College has agreed to be part of the day, and others have been invited.

“This is the first phase of what we are going to be implementing in the near future, trying to get some of the players in the southern part of the state looked at by colleges,” Epling said. “With the network that the West Virginia Miners (organization) has, it’s the perfect fit for these kids to get looked at.”

It’s one part of a grand plan that Epling is not ready to announce, but he is excited about.

“We’re going to be putting a lot of developmental things in Beckley for youth baseball,” he said. “This is just one area I think is very important. High school kids want prepared to go to college. With everything changing at the (transfer) portal and the recruiting chaos that’s going on in college sports, it’s so important that they understand not only what it’s going to take to get their foot in the door but be prepared to do it.”

Any interested high school junior and senior must register at www.wvminersbaseball.com. There is a $10 registration fee.

A start time has not been determined and is contingent upon the number of players to register. That will also factor in the number of games played that day. The Miners coaching staff will coach the high school players.

College coaches may also be in attendance.

“They understand that these kids are not in playing shape, per se. It lets (the players) see where they stand,” Epling said. “They are going to be playing against developmental-type players in college, but it will be a perfect environment for them this fall.”

For more information, call 304-252-7233 or send an email to mlb.rbi.getrecruited@gmail.com.

Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

CDC panel approves Moderna and J&J boosters

A CDC advisory panel is recommending booster doses of both Moderna's and Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccines. Now CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky will decide whether to accept or revise the committee's recommendations. Meg Oliver has more.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC News

Queen Elizabeth was hospitalized for 'preliminary investigations'

Queen Elizabeth was hospitalized Wednesday night for "preliminary investigations," a Buckingham Palace spokesman confirmed to ABC News. The queen was back at her desk at Windsor Castle by Thursday afternoon and undertaking light duties. No other details about the queen's condition are currently available. "Following medical advice to rest for...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beckley, WV
Beckley, WV
Sports
State
West Virginia State
Reuters

Fed cracks down on top officials' trading in bid to end ethics scandal

WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Thursday banned individual stock purchases by its top officials and unveiled a broad set of other restrictions on their investing activities, taking action roughly six weeks after reports of active trading by some U.S. central bank policymakers triggered an ethics uproar.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alice Lloyd College#Baseball Players#The West Virginia Miners
The Associated Press

Kanter’s comments cause blackout of Celtics games in China

Chinese broadcaster and NBA partner Tencent is not showing current or archived Boston Celtics games on its platforms, in apparent response to comments that Celtics center Enes Kanter made to advocate Tibetian independence. Kanter, as part of a series of social media posts, also called Chinese President Xi Jinping a...
NBA
The Associated Press

COVID vaccine: CDC expands booster rollout, OKs mixing shots

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions more Americans can get a COVID-19 booster and choose a different company’s vaccine for that next shot, federal health officials said Thursday. Certain people who received Pfizer vaccinations months ago already are eligible for a booster and now the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says specific Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients qualify, too. And in a bigger change, the agency is allowing the flexibility of “mixing and matching” that extra dose regardless of which type people received first.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Register-Herald

The Register-Herald

Beckley, WV
1K+
Followers
97
Post
244K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Register-Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy