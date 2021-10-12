Area juniors, seniors have baseball opportunity

Independence pitcher Clay Basham throws a fastball during a game against Bluefield. Jon C. Hancock/for The Register-Herald Jon C. Hancock/for The Register-

Tim Epling has a vision for helping young baseball players in southern West Virginia get ready for the next level. He’s being somewhat cryptic about the big picture, but has the immediate future all laid out.

The West Virginia Miners will assemble any junior or senior baseball players in southern West Virginia to play against college players on Saturday, Oct. 23, at Linda K. Epling Stadium. The baseball team at Alice Lloyd College has agreed to be part of the day, and others have been invited.

“This is the first phase of what we are going to be implementing in the near future, trying to get some of the players in the southern part of the state looked at by colleges,” Epling said. “With the network that the West Virginia Miners (organization) has, it’s the perfect fit for these kids to get looked at.”

It’s one part of a grand plan that Epling is not ready to announce, but he is excited about.

“We’re going to be putting a lot of developmental things in Beckley for youth baseball,” he said. “This is just one area I think is very important. High school kids want prepared to go to college. With everything changing at the (transfer) portal and the recruiting chaos that’s going on in college sports, it’s so important that they understand not only what it’s going to take to get their foot in the door but be prepared to do it.”

Any interested high school junior and senior must register at www.wvminersbaseball.com. There is a $10 registration fee.

A start time has not been determined and is contingent upon the number of players to register. That will also factor in the number of games played that day. The Miners coaching staff will coach the high school players.

College coaches may also be in attendance.

“They understand that these kids are not in playing shape, per se. It lets (the players) see where they stand,” Epling said. “They are going to be playing against developmental-type players in college, but it will be a perfect environment for them this fall.”

For more information, call 304-252-7233 or send an email to mlb.rbi.getrecruited@gmail.com.

Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber