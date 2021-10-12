CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Korea to donate 1.1 million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Vietnam, 470,000 doses to Thailand

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea will donate 1.1 mln doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to

Newsweek

Dangerously Mutated COVID Variant Detected in 47 U.S. States

A new COVID variant that infected vaccinated residents and staff at a Kentucky nursing home has been detected in 47 U.S. states, according to data. The R.1 variant spread through 45 residents and staff at the nursing home after an unvaccinated staff member triggered the infections in March, the Kentucky Department of Public Health revealed.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wtaq.com

U.S. administers nearly 400 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

(Reuters) – The United States has administered 399,552,444 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 482,326,275 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 398,675,414 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Wednesday,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

U.S. donates 3.6 million doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to Nigeria

ABUJA (Reuters) - The United States has donated 3.6 million doses of the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to Nigeria, two months after it shipped Moderna Inc vaccines to Africa’s most-populous nation, a local television station reported on Thursday. Faisal Shuaib, who heads Nigeria’s National Primary Health Care Development Agency, said...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Singapore says healthcare system risks being 'overwhelmed' as virus surges

Singapore's healthcare system is at risk of being "overwhelmed" by surging coronavirus infections, government officials warned Wednesday, a day after the city-state expanded quarantine-free travel as it shifts its approach to dealing with the pandemic. The health ministry reported 18 deaths on Wednesday -- Singapore's highest toll in a single day -- and 3,862 more cases, just shy of the record 3,994 tallied the day before. "At the current situation, we face considerable risk of the healthcare system being overwhelmed," Lawrence Wong, co-chair of a government task force fighting Covid-19, said before the new figures were released. Wong, who is also the finance minister, said nearly 90 percent of isolation beds in hospitals have been filled and more than two-thirds of intensive care unit beds are occupied.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

South Korea launches first domestic space rocket but mission fails

South Korea launched its first domestically developed space rocket on Thursday but failed to put its dummy payload into orbit, a setback in the country's attempts to join the ranks of advanced space-faring nations. Even now, only six nations -- not including North Korea -- have successfully launched a one-tonne payload on their own rockets.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

India administers one billionth Covid jab

India administered its one billionth Covid-19 vaccine dose on Thursday as it fights its way back from a devastating surge in cases that brought the health system close to collapse. "As Indian families recover from the recent devastating Covid-19 wave, for many this milestone means hope." - 279 days - Only China's government, which says it has given out more than 2.3 billion shots, has administered more doses than India.
PUBLIC HEALTH
whtc.com

No ‘Squid Game’: South Korea’s real-life debt trap

SEOUL (Reuters) – Many small business owners in South Korea recognise themselves in the cash-strapped characters of the wildly popular Netflix drama ‘Squid Game’, who vie desperately for a chance to win $38 million, exposing a debt trap that is all too familiar. Nearing retirement at 58, Yu Hee-sook paid...
ENTERTAINMENT
AFP

Flights cancelled, schools closed as China fights virus outbreak

Authorities in China cancelled hundreds of flights, closed schools and ramped up mass testing on Thursday to try and stamp out a new Covid-19 outbreak linked to a group of tourists. Beijing has maintained a relentless zero-Covid approach with strict border closures and targeted lockdowns, even as other countries tentatively try to ease restrictions. Domestic outbreaks have largely been eliminated, but as China logged a fifth straight day of new cases -- mostly in northern and northwestern areas -- authorities beefed up coronavirus controls. The latest outbreak was linked to an elderly couple who were in a group of several tourists. They started in Shanghai before flying to Xi'an, Gansu province and Inner Mongolia.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Deaths among the double vaccinated: what is behind the Australian statistics?

On Tuesday, there were 356 Covid-19 patients being treated in intensive care wards throughout Australia. Of those, 25 were fully vaccinated. While the data points to the extraordinary efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines in preventing people from becoming severely unwell, being hospitalised and dying, it does raise the question: why do a small number of people become seriously ill and, in rare cases, die, despite being fully vaccinated?
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New study provides robust evidence that COVID-19 is a seasonal infection

A new study led by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) provides robust evidence that COVID-19 is a seasonal infection linked to low temperatures and humidity, much like seasonal influenza. The results, published in Nature Computational Science, also support the considerable contribution of airborne SARS-CoV-2 transmission and the need to shift to measures that promote "air hygiene."
SCIENCE
whtc.com

New Zealand’s COVID-19 cases hit record for second time this week

(Reuters) – New Zealand reported record daily COVID-19 cases for the second time in three days on Thursday, as the Delta variant continued to spur a spike in infections in the country’s biggest city, Auckland. Authorities reported 102 new COVID-19 infections, of which 94 were in Auckland, taking the total...
PUBLIC HEALTH

