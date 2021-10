An California semiconductor company took its stock public Wednesday—straight into the maw of a global chip shortage that could pose either a threat or an opportunity. The company is Navitas, based in El Segundo. Its stock offering created a company with an enterprise value of about $1 billion and brought in $320 million in cash. Navitas will use the cash to expand its core business—selling chips made of gallium nitride to makers of phone and laptop chargers—and move into new markets.

