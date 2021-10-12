Final Fantasy

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. Last night’s game at the Bell Centre won’t be remembered as a great hockey display for sure, it was a very low event kind of game that the Canadiens and Rangers treated the first “post pandemic” full house in Montreal. In fact, the best part of the game for the home fans was probably the opening ceremony and the players’ introduction during which the fans finally got to show last season’s Stanley Cup finalists how much they loved them. Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, and Jeff Petry were loudly cheered, but nowhere near as much as Carey Price and Jonathan Drouin were. The message was clear, Montreal fans are not just hockey fans, they are human beings who understand there is more to life than hockey, if you told me a couple of years’ back that I would be writing that line, I would have told you that you were crazy.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO