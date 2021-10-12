CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Final Fantasy

hockeybuzz.com
 9 days ago

While the NHL season starts today, the Blackhawks fortunately have more time for roster tweaking toward a final version as their season opener versus the Avalanche is tomorrow. Yesterday was busy for all teams and the Hawks were no different with a bevy of movement and decisions. -- Transactions. Collin...

hockeybuzz.com

Comments / 0

hockeybuzz.com

Tragic Comedy

Doesn't seem like it by the way the other teams get on the scoreboard quickly to start games. On Friday night, the Devils needed a mere 17 seconds to light the lamp. Last night the Penguins did better by shaving off a few ticks off the clock to take a 1-0 lead in just 15 seconds.
HOCKEY
hockeybuzz.com

Allen:Who should panic and who shouldn't in the NHL early going? Tues Buzz

The Montreal Canadiens were in the Stanley Cup Final a few months ago and today they are 0-3. The New York Islanders are one of the NHL Stanley Cup favorites and they look like they have forgotten how to play defense. The Blackhawks are giving up too many goals and...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Recall Candidates

The Blackhawks look for a reversal of fortune with some home cooking as they begin a 4-game homestand this evening against the Islanders then host the Canucks, Red Wings, and Maple Leafs over the next week. It's imperative to start the game ready to compete from puck drop. As documented...
NHL
WGN News

Blackhawks salute Troy Murray in cancer battle

CHICAGO – Troy Murray is on the minds of Blackhawks fans and players alike as he continues his fight against cancer. Murray was in the stands for the Hawks morning skate Thursday and Jonathan Toews made sure he knew the team was thinking of him, leading the troops in a salute to the long-time WGN […]
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Boeser returns but Canucks come out flat in 5-2 loss to the Sabres

Tuesday October 19: Buffalo Sabres 5 - Vancouver Canucks 2. The Abbotsford Canucks head home from their season-opening road trip at .500 after erasing a 2-0 deficit to grab a point in their 4-3 overtime loss to the Ontario Reign on Tuesday night. Abbotsford will also have a new No....
NHL
WGN News

Blackhawks Drop Home Opener to Islanders

CHICAGO (AP) — Ilya Sorokin made 39 saves and Oliver Wahlstrom scored twice in the third period, helping the New York Islanders beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 on Tuesday night for their first victory of the season. Anthony Beauvillier and Cal Clutterbuck also scored as New York improved to 1-2-0 on its opening 13-game road […]
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Dylan Strome will see his 1st action of the season tonight for the Chicago Blackhawks: 'We all need that spark. It can come from anyone and hopefully it comes from him.'

Whatever was keeping Dylan Strome off the ice during the Chicago Blackhawks' four-game slump to start the season, it's no longer a concern: He's starting tonight against the Vancouver Canucks. Strome has been a rumored trade piece for a while, but the Hawks need reinforcements wherever they can find them. Through an 0-3-1 campaign, they've never led in any of those games. Coach Jeremy Colliton ...
NHL
hockeyinsiders.net

VIDEO: Brawl Breaks Out Between Kraken And Preds' Fans.

The Seattle Kraken got their first win in franchise history last night as they took down the Nashville Predators 4-3 in Nashville. Crazy eyes Brandon Tanev scored two goals which included the game winner in the third period to put things away. While the Kraken were taking care of things...
NHL
FanSided

Watch: Flyers, Kraken get into epic on-ice brawl

Many hands were thrown during Monday night's game between the Philadelphia Flyers and Seattle Kraken. After earning their very first win of their existence on Oct. 14 against the Nashville Predators, the Seattle Kraken lost 2-1 in overtime to the Columbus Blue Jackets two nights later. The Kraken attempted to get back in the win column against the Philadelphia Flyers, head coach Dave Hakstol's former team, on Monday night.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

HockeyBuzz

NHL Single Game Slate 1 Breakdown There's only one game on the slate tonight so that means it's a single game breakdown. Now with single game slates individual plays are what we focus on as well as correlation of line mates and power play partners and what we believe the game script will be. Also with captains/MVPs scoring at the elevated point rate makes them the most important decision of...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Vegas Ups the Offer for Eichel as Knights Need Helps Soon. (E4)

Make no mistake about it….the Vegas Knights are the frontrunner for Jack Eichel. Ownership is not happy with the early play and losing Stone and Paccioretty to Long term injuries is not helping things in Vegas. "Knights Ownership is not going to be patient here.They are in WIN NOW mode,"...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Breaking the Streak

The Calgary Flames kick off their season tonight against the Edmonton Oilers at 8pm. It might be a painful one to watch. The Flames haven't won a season opener in 11 years. With UFA acquisition Blake Coleman suspended for his hit on Jansen Harkens; the Flames will be going 11/7 tonight. Here's a look at the lines in practice this morning per Hailey Salvian of the Athletic:
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Game 3: A Spoiled Homecoming

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. Last night's game at the Bell Centre won't be remembered as a great hockey display for sure, it was a very low event kind of game that the Canadiens and Rangers treated the first "post pandemic" full house in Montreal. In fact, the best part of the game for the home fans was probably the opening ceremony and the players' introduction during which the fans finally got to show last season's Stanley Cup finalists how much they loved them. Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, and Jeff Petry were loudly cheered, but nowhere near as much as Carey Price and Jonathan Drouin were. The message was clear, Montreal fans are not just hockey fans, they are human beings who understand there is more to life than hockey, if you told me a couple of years' back that I would be writing that line, I would have told you that you were crazy.
NHL

