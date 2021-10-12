Thunder GM Presti urges patience for fans used to winning
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- The Oklahoma City Thunder aren't talking about the playoffs, wins or losses. A franchise that had missed the playoffs just once in the previous 11 seasons ended last season in the draft lottery with a 22-50 record. General manager Sam Presti's focus is on helping a group of talented young players led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander flourish so the Thunder can be competitive again -- eventually.www.semoball.com
