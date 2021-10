Greetings beloved trans and queer family, our allies, advocates, and accomplices,. Happy National Coming Out Day! I am so happy you are sitting in your authentic self. For those who don’t have the capacity for being out, thank you for staying with us and fighting through the hard times. We hold you near to us. National Coming Out Day means so many different things to each of us. For some, this is a day of celebration, a joyous milestone of affirming oneself. For others, it is a somber day, reminding us of those who were not able to live in their authenticity or punished for doing so.

SOCIETY ・ 11 DAYS AGO