Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Casts Will Poulter as Adam Warlock
Marvel’s The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 has found its Adam Warlock. According to Deadline, Will Poulter will play Adam Warlock in the third Guardians of the Galaxy movie. Warlock was teased in a post-credits scene from The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Since then, Marvel fans have been eager to find out who will play the character. The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is expected to start production in November 2021. James Gunn will direct the movie and Kevin Feige will serve as a producer. Deadline’s sources say the search for an actor to play Warlock began at the end of August. Gunn and the executives met with several actors alongside Poulter.in.ign.com
