"Monday Night Football" features a matchup between the two NFL franchises with Baltimore ties with the Ravens hosting the Colts. These two teams played in Indianapolis last year with Baltimore picking up the 24-10 road victory. Lamar Jackson ran for a nine-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter to put the contest away. This is the Ravens' second MNF game of the season after losing to the Raiders in Las Vegas in a thrilling, 33-27 Week 1 contest that needed overtime to decide. The Colts' last appearance on Monday night came in December 2019 when they fell 34-7 to the Saints in New Orleans.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO