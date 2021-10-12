CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spain’s Mediacrest, Wanda Vision Team for ‘Lonely Man,’ Gerardo Olivares’ Return to Docu-Fiction (EXCLUSIVE)

By Emiliano De Pablos
Variety
Variety
 9 days ago
Spain’s fast-growing TV production company Mediacrest is joining forces with Wanda Vision , one of the country’s top arthouse distributors-producers, on docu-filmmaker Gerardo Olivares’ project “Lonely Man.”

The Mediacrest-Wanda deal will see Wanda Vision’s partners José María and Miguel Morales assuming co-producers roles, handling an undisclosed part of project distribution rights.

“Lonely Man” represents Olivares’ return to the docu-fiction genre, a territory he already visited in two previous Wanda-produced projects, international sales hit “La Gran Final” and multi-prized feature “14 kilómetros.”

Both titles allowed Olivares to introduce fictional elements that helped the stories to progress within a real environment and characters.

In the case of “Lonely Man,” located in the Río Negro province in Argentina’s Patagonia, Olivares tells the story of Cándido Sandoval, a 70-year-old gaucho who lives alone in a cabin isolated from the world.

“This is a very personal project that arose after my travels through Patagonia and meeting Don Pardo, who represents those lonely characters living far away at the end of the world. Without them, Patagonia would never be understood,” said Olivares, also head of documentaries at Mediacrest.

In “Lonely Man,” Cándido’s closest neighbor is 45 minutes away on horseback, but they live in conflict with old land disputes. The two will allow an unsuspected solidarity to emerge when Patagonia’s cruel winter finds one of them on the brink of death.

“The project sets between fiction and documentary to create a simple, direct and exciting story in the vein of great film classics that have moved in these two worlds. Gerardo is an expert in handling and crossing these two cinema genres,” argued Mediacrest head of fiction production, Winnie Baert.

The pact marks “a great boost” for “Lonely Man” production since Wanda is “the natural partner in Spain for a project like this, both because of the relationship they have with Gerardo, as well as for his extensive career in the world of co-productions and his interest in the documentary genre in the most classic sense,” Baert explained.

A prolific documentary director, Olivares started in 1991 to travel around the world, lensing docu-series for pubcaster RTVE. In 2005, he decided to make the leap into fiction with “La gran final,” a Berlinale player  which generated strong international sales handled by Germany’s The Match Factory.

African immigration drama “14 kilómetros” won the Golden Spike at Valladolid’s Seminci film festival in 2007, among other international plaudits.

Spanish box office hit “Entrelobos” (2010), Jean Reno-starrer “Hermanos del viento” (2015) and“El faro de las orcas” (2016), with Maribel Verdú and Joaquín Furriel, form part of his film trilogy about childhood and nature.

2019 film “4 latas,” again with Reno, and 2018 documentary “Dos Cataluñas,” both in partnership with Netflix, are Olivares’ more recent productions before he joined Mediacrest in early 2020.

With offices in Madrid and Barcelona, Mediacrest is emerging as one of the fastest growing companies on the Spanish audiovisual scene in recent years, dedicated to TV fiction, documentaries and entertainment content production and distribution with a global perspective.

Mediacrest’s recent standout moves in fiction take in the TV adaptation of Carmen Laforet’s modern classic novel “Nada,” for which has it has attached Spanish novelist Elvira Lindo, and sci-fi series project “Humanity,” teaming with Chilean outfit María Wood Productions.

Related
Variety

Chile’s ‘(Im)patient’ Bows Trailer As It World Premieres at Busan (EXCLUSIVE)

Chilean Constanza Fernández’s sophomore pic “(Im)patient” (“El Pa(de)ciente”) is celebrating its world premiere at the Busan Intl. Film Festival in South Korea on Oct. 9 although Fernandez has mixed feelings about it. “Korea’s Covid restrictions continue to be super restrictive so I can’t attend it,” Fernandez told Variety, adding “I won’t be able to fully enjoy its world premiere and I love this festival.” However, her medical drama will form part of the festival’s World Cinema sidebar, which features “everything I want to see this year and that makes me very, very happy,” she said. Rome-based international sales and production company TVCO has picked up international...
WORLD
Variety

Sanfic Industria Unveils Fiction, Documentary Features to Pitch at 2021 Santiago Lab (EXCLUSIVE)

Chile’s Santiago International Film Festival (SANFIC) has unveiled the full list of films participating in its upcoming Labs for fiction and documentary features, running under the festival’s Sanfic Industria banner Oct. 27-Nov. 5. It’s the second such event hosted by the fest this year, although the first to welcome participants in person. In March, a entirely online Industria event was held, where Brazil’s “The Life That’s Left,” Costa Rica’s “Crono-Capsulas” and Chilean drama series “Silver Bridge” and “La Vida de Nosotras” highlighted the field of exciting projects. “It is not easy to host two industry spaces in the same year and host...
MOVIES
Variety

Mediacrest, A Contracorriente Ink Distribution, Co-Production Pact

In a bid to up their game in the Spanish and international arena, Barcelona-based companies Mediacrest and A Contracorriente Films have forged a strategic alliance that will have the latter distribute Mediacrest films and series as well as co-produce a selection of titles with the fast-growing producer. Said Adolfo Blanco, CEO of A Contracorriente Films: “For A Contracorriente, the deal is an opportunity to collaborate with a first-rate team and to be able to offer its clients and partners a number of films and series designed to reach the general public.” “By participating in the genesis of the projects, we will be...
BUSINESS
ETOnline.com

Diego Luna's 'Pan y Circo' Returns With Big Appetite For Equality, Representation and Great Food (Exclusive)

Diego Luna is sworn to secrecy on his Star Wars series, Andor, but he's eager to discuss the new episodes of Pan y Circo. "Oh, no, no. I can't tell you that," Luna tells ET when asked about how Cassian Andor's story adds to the galactic cinematic universe. "The only thing I can say is that I'm very happy with what we've done so far. But we're not there yet. We'll be there soon."
TV SERIES
SFGate

Antípodas Film Lab Opens in Seville as Southern Spain's First Dedicated Post-Production Facility (EXCLUSIVE)

The South of Spain is getting its own dedicate post-production studio, Antípodas Film Lab, the first of its kind in the region. Based out of Seville, the state-of-the-art facilities are co-founded by a group of post-production experts made up of José M. G. Moyano (“Marshland,” “Unit 7”), Juan Ventura Pecellín (“Marshland,” “Juan of the Dead”), José Manuel Rocha (“Tamara and the Ladybug,” “La Peste”), Manuel Terceño (“Marshland,” “Parking”), Amparo Martínez (“The Head,” “Yo, mi mujer y mi mujer muerta”) and Darío García García (“La Peste,” “The Challenge: ETA”).
MOVIES
Variety

‘Cannibal’ Director Manuel Martin Cuenca on His Suspense Family Drama ‘The Daughter’

Back in good form with his twisted family drama “The Daughter” (“La Hija”), Manuel Martin Cuenca explores the psyche of what seems like an ordinary couple desperate to have a child. The father (played by Javier Gutierrez), who teaches at a juvenile center, makes a deal with a pregnant 14-year-old to adopt her child once it’s born. His wife (Patricia Lopez Arnaiz), at first reluctant, agrees to the scheme whereby the girl, played by luminous newcomer Irene Virguez, hides out in their remote home until she gives birth. Everything seems to go smoothly until the father of the teen mother’s...
MOVIES
Variety

Icíar Bollaín’s Basque Drama ‘Maixabel’ Studies the Long Shadow of Violence

Director Icíar Bollaín’s “Maixabel” – which world premiered last month in San Sebastian’s main competition and screens at this week’s Spanish Screenings-Malaga de Cine – is a turbulent and emotional look into the repercussions of terrorist violence, both for the victims and the victimizers. The film follows the aftermath of the murder of politician Juan María Jáuregui from the perspective of his widow, Maixabel (Blanca Portillo), as well as the ETA terrorists who committed the killing. The Basque film is produced by San Sebastian-based Kowalski Films (“Coven”) and Feelgood Films, with Film Factory Entertainment handling international sales. The screenplay, based on...
MOVIES
Variety

Filmin Picks Up Malaga Winner ‘Lucas’ by on the Rise Spanish Director Alex Montoya (EXCLUSIVE)

Bowing at June’s Malaga Film Festival in Spain, where it swept three prizes in its edgier Zonacine sidebar – best film, actor (Jorge Motos) and its Audience Award – Spaniard Alex Montoya’s second feature “Lucas” has been picked up by Spain’s Filmin SVOD service, the country’s biggest streaming platform for art pics and upscale TV series. International sale rights on “Lucas” are handled by Begin Again Films. The acquisition continues a close relationship between the Spanish filmmaker and the Spanish streamer, with Montaya’s debut feature, “Asamblea,” become the most successful premiere on the platform during the COVID-19 pandemic. Montoya now returns with...
MOVIES
Variety

U.K., Spain Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on Film and High-End TV Production

The U.K. and Spain have signed a memorandum of understanding in respect of film and high-end TV production as both countries experience a production boom. With projects including “Eternals,” “Wonder Woman: 1984” and “The Crown” shooting across both Spain and the U.K., Film Commissions for both territories have come together to enhance collaboration, for example, by assisting in facilitating travel and production between the two countries during the pandemic for a number of TV series. “Eternals” was based at Pinewood Studios and shot on location in London and Oxford in England and in Fuerteventura in the Canary Islands while “Wonder Woman 1984”...
MOVIES
Variety

‘How to Survive a Plague’ Director David France’s COVID Vaccine Doc Scores Major International Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

A new film about the development, regulation and roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines from “How to Survive a Plague” director David France has scored a raft of international sales. Documentary specialists Dogwoof have sold the film — which will debut on HBO and HBO Max in 2022 — into Sky in the U.K., Germany and Italy; NRK for Norway; DR for Denmark; SVT for Sweden; Channel 8 and YesDocu for Israel; and HBO and HBO Max in Latin America. Filming on the documentary, which is still untitled, began in April 2020 and wrapped in October. The project is now in post-production. “COVID-19 has proved...
MOVIES
Variety

Ezekiel Montes Plumbs the Consequences of Violence in Brutal Spanish Shoot ’Em Up ‘A Dead Man Cannot Live’

“A Dead Man Cannot Live” begins with Tano, played by the lanky, weathered, graven-voiced Antonio Dechent, one of the finest actors of his around-60 Spanish generation, sitting at a bar rail, and thinking back on better times. Even the Costa de Sol narco business is going to ruin. Tano’s boss, Manuel, is senile, his son and heir, the inappropriately named Angel, totally out of control. When younger mobsters steal Tano’s latest drug shipment from Morocco, Tano is given a week to retrieve it by the Russians mafia or die. In the 2000s, Spain’s dominated Europe’s horror genre. Shoot-em-ups, like “A Dead Man,”...
MOVIES
Variety

Penelope Cruz-Antonio Banderas Starrer ‘Official Competition’ Scooped by IFC Films (EXCLUSIVE)

IFC Films has acquired U.S. rights to “Official Competition,” Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat’s colorful film with Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas. Represented in international markets by Protagonist, the film world premiered at Venice in competition and earned unanimous praise. Written by Cohn and Duprat, the movie stars José Luis Gómez as an octogenarian millionaire pharmaceutical tycoon who decides to finance a great work of cinema after surveying his legacy and finding it lacking in prestige. He purchases the rights to a Nobel Prize–winning novel about sibling rivalry and entrusts the property to enigmatic auteur Lola Cuevas (Cruz). A visionary conceptualist with...
MOVIES
Variety

Oscars Race: Asghar Farhadi’s ‘A Hero’ Selected by Iran as International Feature Candidate

Asghar Farhadi’s “A Hero” has been selected by Iran to represent the country at the upcoming Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. The widely expected decision by the Iranian Film Board was announced on Thursday by the Farabi Cinema Foundation, which is the country’s international film body. Farhadi has previously won two international Oscars for, respectively, “A Separation” in 2011 and “The Salesman” in 2016,  the former of which was also nominated for original screenplay. “A Hero,” which launched positively in July from the Cannes Film Festival where it tied for the Grand Prix, the fest’s runner-up prize, is the...
WORLD
Variety

‘Year of the Discovery’s’ LaCima Preps ‘Elena Gave Birth to a Beautiful Child,’ Sold by Begin Again (EXCLUSIVE)

LaCima Producciones, the company behind Luis López Carrasco multi-prize winner doc “The Year of the Discovery,” is joining forces with Colombia’s Sandelion on archive film project “Elena Gave Birth to a Beautiful Child.” Madrid-based Begin Again Films handles international sales and has also taken Spanish distribution rights. Co-directed by Chiara Marañón, head of content at streaming service Mubi, and Colombia’s Juan Soto Taborda, “Elena Gave Birth” taps the domestic archive of Miquelina Fiter, made up of cans of film and video tapes spanning six decades of the 20th century. The doc will explore the traces of time in the history of a family from...
MOVIES
Variety

Amazon Prime Video Drops Trailer, Release Date for Pau Gasol Docuseries – Global Bulletin

DOCUSERIES Amazon Prime Video and RTG Features have dropped the trailer for “Pau Gasol: It’s About the Journey,” announced by Variety in April of this year, a four-part docuseries covering the twilight of the former NBA star’s career which will premiere on Prime Video in more than 200 countries on Nov. 12. A Lakers legend, Gasol’s last NBA game was in March of 2019 when, shortly after signing with the Milwaukee Bucks, a team that looked perhaps one star short of their first NBA title in nearly half a century, Gasol’s season and NBA career were ended prematurely by a stress fracture....
BASKETBALL
Variety

‘Veneno,’ ‘Paquita Salas’ Creators Los Javis Launch New Independent Global Production Label, Suma Content (EXCLUSIVE)

Spanish showrunners Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi, popularly known as Los Javis, are launching Suma Content, a new, Madrid-based but internationally operating independent production company which will replace their current, smaller label, Suma Latina. The pair are already superstars in Spain and their star is rising abroad. They’re responsible for several recent hit productions including the Atresplayer Premium original series “Veneno,” sold to HBO Max in the U.S., and Netflix pickup “Paquita Salas,” and are regular contributors on the unscripted scene having appeared on Spain’s legendary singing competition “Operación Triunfo” and the recently launched “Drag Race España,” among others. As the partners’...
BUSINESS
Variety

Chile’s Sanfic and Mexico’s Morbido Grow Existing Partnership, Unveil 2021 Screenings and Pitches (EXCLUSIVE)

Chile’s Sanfic Industria, the industry section of the Santiago International Film Festival (Sanfic), and Grupo Morbido, the Mexican horror conglomerate, have unveiled details for the 2021 Sanfic-Morbido industry events unspooling in early November, as well as a special poster designed by Chilean-Ecuadorian artist Alberto Montt to mark the occasion. In August 2019, Sanfic and Grupo Morbido announced a collaborative venture which would see Grupo Morbido founder and CEO Pablo Guisa attend and participate in a dedicated genre project section at the South American festival. Later that year, the first ever Sanfic Morbido Fest prize was awarded to Pilar Díaz, producer of...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Carmen’s’ Carlos Saura Talks About His Latest Musical, ‘The King of All the World’

Held in spring 2021 at Madrid’s Fernán Gómez Theater, the exhibition Carlos Saura and Dance began with a wall panel of B&W photos the director took at the 1956 Granada Intl. Festival of Music and Dance. In one, French prima ballerina Yvette Chauviré struts, arms held high standing in a field, recalling a Goya pastoral scene; another captures a dancer’s sculptural buttocks. First cut’s the deepest. 65 years later, “The King of All the World” transports Carlos Saura to Mexico, and also returns him to his first professional love, the world of dance, in a fiction film which plays heir to “Carmen”...
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

Variety

