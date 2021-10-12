Thompson, Roger Kay

Roger Kay Thompson, age 65, of LaBelle, Idaho, passed away at Idaho Falls Community Hospital Friday, October 8, 2021. Roger was born January 5th, 1956 in Rexburg, Idaho a son to James Howard Thompson and Ona LuDean Grover Thompson. He grew up in Ashton, Island Park, West Yellowstone and Rigby. On October 21, 1977 he married Sheryl Hansen in LaBelle, Idaho. He served in the Army National Guard for ten years and for 36 years he worked as a Website Designer for the INEEL and DOE. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as a scout master for 6 years with the Boy Scouts of America. He enjoyed reloading ammunition and shooting with his family, riding snow machines and going on long rides to the mountains. He is survived by his wife Sheryl of LaBelle, two daughters: Angela (Arron) Walker of Rexburg and Shantel Thompson of Rigby, four sons: Nathan (Jessica) Thompson of Rigby, Travis (Kristy) Thompson of Lorenzo, Jonathan (Jamie) Thompson of Clinton, Utah and Quinn (Katherine) Thompson of Twin Falls, Idaho, two sisters: Rhonda (Holger) Nickel of Idaho Falls and Mona (Lonny) Pinnock of Rigby, two brothers: James Robert "Bob" (Julie) Thompson of Rexburg and Tom (Sunne) Thompson of Shelley, and eleven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents one nephew and one niece. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the LaBelle 4th ward building of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4223 East 528 North, Rigby, Idaho 83442. The family will visit with friends, Friday, October 15th from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. at Eckersell Memorial Chapel 101 West Main Street, Rigby, Idaho and on Saturday at the church from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Burial will be in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com The family expresses a special thanks to the Idaho Falls Community Hospital ICU Team for the compassionate care given to Roger and family. Roger 1/5/1956 - 10/8/2021Thompson.