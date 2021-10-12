CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho Falls, ID

Thompson, Roger Kay

Post Register
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoger Kay Thompson, age 65, of LaBelle, Idaho, passed away at Idaho Falls Community Hospital Friday, October 8, 2021. Roger was born January 5th, 1956 in Rexburg, Idaho a son to James Howard Thompson and Ona LuDean Grover Thompson. He grew up in Ashton, Island Park, West Yellowstone and Rigby. On October 21, 1977 he married Sheryl Hansen in LaBelle, Idaho. He served in the Army National Guard for ten years and for 36 years he worked as a Website Designer for the INEEL and DOE. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as a scout master for 6 years with the Boy Scouts of America. He enjoyed reloading ammunition and shooting with his family, riding snow machines and going on long rides to the mountains. He is survived by his wife Sheryl of LaBelle, two daughters: Angela (Arron) Walker of Rexburg and Shantel Thompson of Rigby, four sons: Nathan (Jessica) Thompson of Rigby, Travis (Kristy) Thompson of Lorenzo, Jonathan (Jamie) Thompson of Clinton, Utah and Quinn (Katherine) Thompson of Twin Falls, Idaho, two sisters: Rhonda (Holger) Nickel of Idaho Falls and Mona (Lonny) Pinnock of Rigby, two brothers: James Robert "Bob" (Julie) Thompson of Rexburg and Tom (Sunne) Thompson of Shelley, and eleven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents one nephew and one niece. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the LaBelle 4th ward building of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4223 East 528 North, Rigby, Idaho 83442. The family will visit with friends, Friday, October 15th from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. at Eckersell Memorial Chapel 101 West Main Street, Rigby, Idaho and on Saturday at the church from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Burial will be in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com The family expresses a special thanks to the Idaho Falls Community Hospital ICU Team for the compassionate care given to Roger and family. Roger 1/5/1956 - 10/8/2021Thompson.

www.postregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

CDC panel approves Moderna and J&J boosters

A CDC advisory panel is recommending booster doses of both Moderna's and Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccines. Now CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky will decide whether to accept or revise the committee's recommendations. Meg Oliver has more.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC News

Queen Elizabeth was hospitalized for 'preliminary investigations'

Queen Elizabeth was hospitalized Wednesday night for "preliminary investigations," a Buckingham Palace spokesman confirmed to ABC News. The queen was back at her desk at Windsor Castle by Thursday afternoon and undertaking light duties. No other details about the queen's condition are currently available. "Following medical advice to rest for...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
City
Rigby, ID
State
Idaho State
Idaho Falls, ID
Obituaries
City
Shelley, ID
City
Rexburg, ID
City
Twin Falls, ID
Idaho State
Idaho Obituaries
Rexburg, ID
Obituaries
State
Utah State
City
Ashton, ID
Reuters

Fed cracks down on top officials' trading in bid to end ethics scandal

WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Thursday banned individual stock purchases by its top officials and unveiled a broad set of other restrictions on their investing activities, taking action roughly six weeks after reports of active trading by some U.S. central bank policymakers triggered an ethics uproar.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kay Thompson
Person
Jesus Christ
The Associated Press

Kanter’s comments cause blackout of Celtics games in China

Chinese broadcaster and NBA partner Tencent is not showing current or archived Boston Celtics games on its platforms, in apparent response to comments that Celtics center Enes Kanter made to advocate Tibetian independence. Kanter, as part of a series of social media posts, also called Chinese President Xi Jinping a...
NBA
The Associated Press

COVID vaccine: CDC expands booster rollout, OKs mixing shots

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions more Americans can get a COVID-19 booster and choose a different company’s vaccine for that next shot, federal health officials said Thursday. Certain people who received Pfizer vaccinations months ago already are eligible for a booster and now the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says specific Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients qualify, too. And in a bigger change, the agency is allowing the flexibility of “mixing and matching” that extra dose regardless of which type people received first.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy