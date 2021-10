You have the best cyber defenses and security controls in place, and they have done a good job in protecting your organization from attacks and breaches. Given that no security tool or defense is 100% effective under all circumstances, what happens when these measures fail? Will the business continue to operate despite the cyberattack? What will be the impact? How long will recovery take? The answers lie in the organization’s cyber resilience strategies. These strategies adopt a proactive, always-on and agile approach to security, thereby, sensing, pre-empting, and eliminating/ minimizing disruptions.

