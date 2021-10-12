Dennis H. Stearns, 75, of Clarkston, passed away Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Kootenai Medical Center in Coeur d’Alene. Dennis was born Nov. 11, 1945, in Wichita, Kan., to Harland A. and Dona E. Stearns. He attended high school at Enterprise Academy, graduating in 1964. He then worked in the laundry at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, and later did on-the-job training in the respiratory therapy department. He left there to enlist in the U.S. Army with his childhood friend, Bob Wilson, where he served as a medic, stationed at Fort Knox, Ky.