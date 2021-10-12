CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackfoot, ID

Price, Virgil

Post Register
 9 days ago

Virgil Price passed away peacefully in his sleep at the Homestead Assisted Living Home in Rexburg, Idaho Oct 10, 2021. Virgil was born in West Jordan, Utah to Charles W. Price and Laura Eliza Gerber Price. Virgil was the youngest of 9 children and a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He spent most of his life in Eastern Idaho. His early years he spent working on his parent's farm in Jordan, Utah. The family later sold the farm and they moved to Blackfoot, ID where he finished school. After his service in the Armed Forces he started working as an Electrician. Condolences may be submitted online at, www.flammfh.com. He spent most of his time at his property in Island Park. He enjoyed fishing and working on his cabin. In 1963 he married Roma Jean Price in the Idaho Falls Temple. They lived in Blackfoot and raised two children, Shawna and Alan. In 1990 they moved to their summer home in Island Park. They split their time between Island Park and Yuma, Az. Survivors include his two children, Shawna Smith, Alan Price and 8 grandchildren; Runea, DeAnn, Edwin, Larren, Lillie Connor, Amelia and Yuliia. The viewing will be held at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg, Idaho on Oct, 14th from 11am to 12 noon and the burial will be in the Grove City Cemetery in Blackfoot, ID. at 1pm under the direction Flamm Mortuary. Virgil 9/26/1928 - 10/10/2021Price.

