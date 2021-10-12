CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rigby, ID

Prine, Mary

Post Register
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMary Louise Prine passed peacefully on October 6 2021 after a valiant eight year bout with leukemia, she was 79. Mary was born on January 26 1942, in Rigby, Idaho, to William Justin Grover and Christine Schmierer Grover the second child of six children. She was raised and attended schools in Rigby, Idaho. Her hobbies included gardening, crocheting, quilting, and cross stitch along with a passion for collecting salt & pepper shakers. She married Roland Elwood Prine in Idaho Falls, Idaho on January 3, 1987. Mary retired from the INL and was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as a Primary Teacher. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Mary is survived by her daughters, Annette Louise (Trey) Harvard of Fountain Inn, SC, Debbie Sue Rowberry, of Fernley, NV, Deanna Ruth Zimmerman of Chandler, AZ, Barbara Anne Chaffen of Mesa, AZ, son, Brent Samuel Rowberry of Idaho Falls, sisters, Dorothy (Russell) Johnson of Kimberly, ID, Jeannette (Dean) Gunderson of Rigby, brothers, Merlin (Maire) Grover of Rio Linda, CA, Keith (LaRae) Grover of Rigby, David (Jan) Grover of Rigby, ten grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Justin and Christine Grover, Husband, Roland Elwood Prine and a great granddaughter Danielle Victoria Smith. Graveside services will be held at the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery on Friday, October 15, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com. Mary 1/26/1942 - 10/6/2021Louise Prine.

