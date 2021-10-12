CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania AG Josh Shapiro Running for Governor, Keeps Kosher

By David Israel
The Jewish Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePennsylvania’s Attorney General since 2017 Josh Shapiro (this is his second term) is planning to announce on Wednesday that he will seek the Democratic party’s nomination for governor. Shapiro, 48, was born in Kansas City, Missouri, and grew up in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. He attended high school at Jack M. Barrack Hebrew Academy in Bryn Mawr, Pa. He is an observant Conservative Jew and keeps kosher.

www.jewishpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

House votes to hold Bannon in contempt of Congress

The House on Thursday voted to hold Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee, a remarkable censure of the former Trump White House strategist that leaves the Department of Justice to weigh whether to pursue criminal charges. The vote fell almost...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Fed cracks down on top officials' trading in bid to end ethics scandal

WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Thursday banned individual stock purchases by its top officials and unveiled a broad set of other restrictions on their investing activities, taking action roughly six weeks after reports of active trading by some U.S. central bank policymakers triggered an ethics uproar.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Bryn Mawr, PA
County
Montgomery County, PA
State
Missouri State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
The Associated Press

Kanter’s comments cause blackout of Celtics games in China

Chinese broadcaster and NBA partner Tencent is not showing current or archived Boston Celtics games on its platforms, in apparent response to comments that Celtics center Enes Kanter made to advocate Tibetian independence. Kanter, as part of a series of social media posts, also called Chinese President Xi Jinping a...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Tom Wolf
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Josh Shapiro
Person
Donald Trump
ABC News

Fresh whole onions linked to salmonella outbreak in 37 states: CDC

A salmonella outbreak in 37 states has been linked to fresh whole red, white, and yellow onions sold to restaurants and grocery stores throughout the U.S., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At least 652 people have reported illness with 129 hospitalizations due to the onions...
FOOD SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy