Pennsylvania AG Josh Shapiro Running for Governor, Keeps Kosher
Pennsylvania’s Attorney General since 2017 Josh Shapiro (this is his second term) is planning to announce on Wednesday that he will seek the Democratic party’s nomination for governor. Shapiro, 48, was born in Kansas City, Missouri, and grew up in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. He attended high school at Jack M. Barrack Hebrew Academy in Bryn Mawr, Pa. He is an observant Conservative Jew and keeps kosher.www.jewishpress.com
