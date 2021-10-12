CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Entrepreneur Mails U.S. Legislators Coins Ahead Of National Immigrants Day

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 9 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 91-year-old Pittsburgh entrepreneur is coining his appreciation for the United States by mailing over 500 fifty-cent coins to U.S. Congressmen and Congresswomen.

Irwin Kotovsky is a first-generation American citizen, who also built a Pittsburgh-based custom lighting business, Modular international.

On Monday, Kotovsky and his staff packaged coins with a personal letter to send to each U.S. Representative and Senator.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tu2Jg_0cOUOgMn00

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Kotovsky hopes it reminds legislators that immigrants are what made the United States into the country it is today.

“I think we became that way because of all the immigrants that came from elsewhere in the world, to come to a better place,” Kotovsky said.

The coin is minted with a graphic of the Statue of Liberty and inscribed with the words ‘A Nation of Immigrants.’

Kotovsky hopes the coins get there for National Immigrants Day on October 28.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

He's coined a way to tell Congress that we're 'a nation of immigrants'

Anyone who’s driven in Brighton Heights over the last 30-plus years has probably passed a nondescript white building on California Avenue without having the slightest clue that it’s home to a world-renowned lighting company. Step inside the front foyer of Modular International Inc. and you’ll be awash with not only...
PITTSBURGH, PA
capeandislands.org

‘Political stunt’: Nantucket, MV cited in national legislation

Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard are the target of what many are calling a political stunt on the national level. U.S. Senator Ted Cruz is filing what he's calling the Stop the Surge Act, which would turn 13 communities into ports of entry to process undocumented immigrants. The islands were two...
NANTUCKET, MA
Reuters

Oops, this Trump-appointed judge actually is not retiring

(Reuters) - For a few moments on Wednesday, court observers were abuzz over the apparent and unusual retirement of a Trump-era appointee to the U.S. Court of Federal Claims after less than a year on the bench. Stephen Schwartz, however, is not retiring. That declaration comes from his Washington, D.C.-based...
CONGRESS & COURTS
upenn.edu

The state of U.S. immigration

Immigration is once again front and center in the national debate. Approximately 65,000 Afghans have been evacuated to the United States after the Taliban took control of Kabul. An estimated 10,000 migrants clustered just south of Del Rio, Texas, this fall, hoping to enter the U.S.; many of these migrants are Haitians. U.S. law allows for temporary protective status (TPS), which President Biden extended to Haiti, says the Law School’s Fernando Chang-Muy. But would-be immigrants from Haiti can only claim TPS from Haiti, which doesn’t help migrants who went to Central America to find jobs before coming to the U.S. “You can’t claim TPS if you’re in Tijuana,” Chang-Muy says.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
RiverBender.com

Senate Appropriations Committee Unveils Annual Spending Bills With Illinois Priorities Secured By Durbin

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced that the Senate Appropriations Committee released nine draft Fiscal Year 2022 appropriations bills for Commerce, Justice, and Science; Defense; Financial Services and General Government; Homeland Security; Interior; Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education; Legislative Branch; State and Foreign Operations; and Transportation; and Housing and Urban Development. Continue Reading
ILLINOIS STATE
Argus Observer Online

Immigration leaders call for reform, cite need for driver authorization card legislation

Local immigration leaders on Thursday called for Idaho’s Republican leadership to work on immigration reform, citing a need for national policy and local policy, including their campaign to pass driver authorization card legislation in the state. Driver authorization cards allow undocumented persons to drive legally in the U.S., access driver...
IMMIGRATION
CBS Pittsburgh

U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle Won’t Seek Reelection In 2022

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh region’s longest-serving congressman is stepping down at the end of his term next year. U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle, a Forest Hills Democrat, says it’s time for a generational change. With 27 years in the U.S. House of Representatives, Doyle says he’s ready to retire next year when he turns 69. “I believe the time has come to pass the torch to the next generation,” said Doyle at a press conference Monday afternoon. The state’s senior congressman says he knew he could win another term, but the creation of a new congressional district required through reapportionment made this the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Montrose Daily Press

State agencies, legislators provide update on immigration bill

Senate Bill 21-077, which removes barriers to professional licenses and certificates for immigrants, eliminating the requirement from the Department of Education and Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA) to verify lawful presence, is in effect and in the implementation phase, according to an update from DORA and state legislators in support of the bill.
MONTROSE, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coins#U S#Coining#Kdka Tv News Staff#American#Modular
Urban Milwaukee

Day Without Immigrants Strike Advocates Pathway to Citizenship

Local activists organized a statewide immigrant strike Monday to advocate for reforms to the U.S. immigration system, including providing a pathway to citizenship for the millions of immigrants living and working in the country. The action was organized by immigrant-rights organization Voces de la Frontera. On Monday morning, hundreds gathered...
IMMIGRATION
NewsChannel 36

Gov. Hochul signs new legislation protecting immigrants

(WENY)--Saturday, Governor Kathy Hochul signs legislation protecting undocumented immigrants from threats to report their immigration status. The legislation classifies certain threats to report a person's immigration status as extortion or coercion under New York law. Threats to report a person's immigration status can currently be treated as a crime in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Fox News

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) Reacts To Report That Reveals Biden Admin Worked With National Association Of School Boards On Letter Calling Concerned Parents “Domestic Terrorists”

Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) joined the Guy Benson Show to react to a report from the Free Beacon that reveals the White House knew about letter that compared parents to domestic terrorists. Senator Cornyn reacted to the stunning report, saying. “This is unfortunately entirely consistent with the way that the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vice

The Voter-Fraud Hunt in Texas Just Blew Up in Republicans’ Faces

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. Shortly after the 2020 election, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick offered up to $1 million in reward money, to be paid out of his own campaign coffers, to “incentivize, encourage, and reward people to come forward and report voter fraud.” And now, the first person to claim that reward is Eric Frank, a progressive poll worker in Pennsylvania who reported a Republican for voting twice.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vice

A Proud ‘Lady Trump’ Is Running For Nevada Governor

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. Right-wing Las Vegas city councilwoman Michele Fiore jumped into the race for Nevada governor on Tuesday, with a video announcement featuring her shooting at beer bottles that say “CRT” and “vaccine mandates.”. Fiore, a Republican and former...
NEVADA STATE
The Independent

Washington Republican describes in video how he has been locked out of office for failing to give proof of vaccination

A video of Republican State Representative Jim Walsh showing how his key card no longer worked in an area of the Capitol campus has been posted online.Employees at the Washington State House of Representatives now have to show proof of vaccination to access certain House facilities.“I can’t get in the John L. O’Brien Building. Normally my key card will open this door. It doesn’t,” said Mr Walsh on video, which was posted to social media on 21 October, while trying his access card. “I’m speaking to you from outside the John L. O’Brien House office building in Olympia because members have been locked...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

The shipping crisis in California is now so bad that officials should consider declaring a state of emergency, the head of the California Trucking Association says

Officials in Southern California should consider declaring a state of emergency to help ease clogged ports in the area, a state trucking boss said. In an interview with Fox News, Shawn Yadon, CEO of the California Trucking Association, said every stakeholder in the supply chain needed to act to fix the crisis - from shipping, trucking, and rail to warehousing. This echoed the sentiments of other experts.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
38K+
Followers
23K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy