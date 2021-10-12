CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Salem’s Market Selected To Open Hill District Grocery Store

 9 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — People in the Hill District will soon have a new place to get their groceries.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority says that locally-owned Salem’s Market and Grill will open at the former Shop ‘n Save location at the Centre Heldman Plaza in the Hill District.

The Hill Community Development Corporation says several applications were submitted.

Salem’s Market received the highest rating from the community

The company plans to host a career fair to bring around 50 to 75 people on board.

