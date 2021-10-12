Explainer: why has the UK’s vaccination rate slowed down?

Figures suggest the drop in vaccinations is largely due to slow uptake among younger people.

The UK has lost its place as Europe’s vaccine leader in recent months as countries such as France, Italy and Spain have leap-frogged it in terms of the share of people who are fully vaccinated.

Throughout September, the UK was vaccinating an average of 1,461 people per million a day, much lower than the 3,925 being jabbed in Italy, 3,694 in France, 3,280 in Spain and 2,305 in Germany.

The UK’s rate of vaccination was the fastest in Europe until the end of April, according to data from Our World in Data. At that point, the UK had fully vaccinated more than one in five people (22.5%), compared with a maximum of 10.3% among Germany, France, Italy and Spain.

But the subsequent slow down in the UK’s vaccine rollout meant it lost its place as Europe’s leader in vaccination coverage in July.

Ten months after the first coronavirus jab in the UK was administered to 90-year-old Margaret Keenan at University hospital Coventry, the UK’s vaccine coverage has stalled in recent weeks and stands at about 86% of those who are eligible for a jab.

Figures suggest this is largely due to slow uptake among younger people. There are still significant numbers of people under 40 unvaccinated, according to the latest data from Public Health England. Just 64% of those aged 18-29 were fully vaccinated as of 9 October compared with 96% of those in their 70s. For those aged 30-39, coverage was higher but still a long way off targets, with 77% second-dose uptake.

The increase in uptake among 18 to 29-year-olds has also slowed in recent weeks, PHE data shows. In the month to 9 September the second-dose rate increased by 26 percentage points, while in the most recent month the dial has only been shifted by 8 percentage points.

Increase in uptake was even slower among those aged 30 to 39, with coverage rising by just four percentage points from to 77% in the month to 9 October.

Dr Kit Yates, senior lecturer in Mathematical Sciences at the University of Bath, said: “It’s a common misconception that the UK’s vaccination programme has allowed us to open up more successfully than other similar nations.

“By the beginning of October England had fully vaccinated about two-thirds of its population, which is much lower than countries like Portugal, Spain, Denmark and Ireland. Part of the reason is that many other European countries vaccinated teenagers during the summer in time for the return to school, while the UK dithered over making the decision.”

After weeks of mounting political pressure, the UK’s chief medical officers agreed to extend jabs to children aged 12-15 in September, going against advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, which recommended such a move was unnecessary.

Martin McKee, professor of European public health at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, said: “The delay in extending [the vaccine] to 12 to 15-year-olds was a serious mistake and contributed to mixed messaging. So [did] the failure to expose and confront the networks promoting anti-vaccine messaging, some regrettably with links to certain politicians.”

“As winter approaches there is an urgent need to reinvigorate the push to vaccinate as many people as possible.”

A study for the ONS recently found those aged 16-29 were the most vaccine-hesitant age group, with 8% reporting vaccine hesitancy compared with 5% and 2% in those aged 30 to 49 years, and over-50s respectively.

The data also shows less than one in five 16 and 17-year-olds have been fully vaccinated, however this age group has only been eligible to receive a vaccine since August. Nearly two-thirds of 16 and 17-year-olds have received their first dose.

More than 330,000 younger children – or 12% of 12-15-year-olds – have now received their first jabs. The government has recently begun publishing data for this age group after the education secretary, Nadhim Zahawi, came under fire for admitting he did not know how many younger children had been vaccinated.

Uptake also varies widely by geography, with those in deprived parts of England much less likely to be vaccinated. While a number of areas have fully vaccinated all those aged 16+, in Harehills South in Leeds just 40% of adults have had both jabs.

Harehills South is among the most deprived 10% of areas in England, according to the Indices of Multiple Deprivation, which measures relative poverty. Of the 10 areas with the lowest coverage, seven were also categorised as the most deprived in England.

Several deprived parts of Birmingham were also among areas with the lowest second-dose rates, including Ladywood-Summer Hill, Hockley & Jewellery Quarter and Winson Green & Gib Heath, which all had around half of their 16+ population fully jabbed.

Looking at the whole country, nine in 10 adults in the most affluent 10th of areas are fully vaccinated, compared with just 71% in the poorest 10th.