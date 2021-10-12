Does Casper, Wy Require You To Clean Snow Off The Sidewalk?
By Drew Kirby
AM 1400 The Cowboy
9 days ago
The snow is falling, it's windy and cold. You don't want to go out and mess with clearing off the sidewalks...and in Casper, you don't have to. It's nice of you too, but you don't have to. According to the City of Casper "Snow Removal FAQ"...the city 'Park and Division'...
In my many adventures of Wyoming, I've found a couple things that I really enjoy. Wildlife, the best scenery you will ever see and Wyoming Whiskey!. The Mule Deer Foundation has teamed up with Wyoming Whiskey to put out a limited supply of Whiskey from a special hand picked barrel of Wyoming first (legal) whiskey. Every year the mule deer foundation does a lot of work all over the western part of the U.S. to help maintain the mule deer population and to help fund these efforts, they hold fundraising banquets. The banquets are an opportunity for members and supporters of the foundation to get together, socialize and help raise money for projects, education programs, conservation efforts and all around health of mule deer. The Wyoming chapter of Mule Deer Foundation have quite a few events scheduled over the next few months and have teamed up with Wyoming Whiskey and Eastmans' Hunting Journals to auction off these limited edition bottles.
Keeping yourself entertained is sometimes difficult when you're not sleeping great, cold tired from hiking all day and sometimes wet. Brothers Chris and Josh Neville faced all types of weather while Elk hunting and had a little downtime to do an episode of goHUNT CRIBS. goHUNT has been around since...
The term "Touron" isn't new when it comes to describing tourists that come to Wyoming, but how can visitors avoid getting that title? It's really simple...accept the fact that you're a visitor to these great lands and follow the rules. It seems folks lose their common sense when they get...
The National Weather Service in Riverton is reporting another winter storm for this fall, with snow expecting to begin tonight (October 18th, 2021). The forecast states that there is 44% chance of four inches snow in our area, with a 60% chance of two inches of snow, between tonight and tomorrow evening.
There I was on an airplane traveling to the Midwest for my brothers wedding and all I could think about was coming back to Wyoming. If you have a big trip planned, you get excited. When you really love where you live, you get excited to come home. Who knew that in just over 5 months that I would enjoy living in Wyoming as much as I do and already consider it home.
The winter weather is beating up Wyoming and there are so many things to be reminded of for your safety and that includes your natural gas. Black Hills Energy has been in business since 1883 when they lit up Deadwood, South Dakota for the first time and have been providing energy ever since.
We knew that snow was headed our way. But, central Wyoming wasn't sure exactly how much was REALLY going to hit. We had estimates from 3 -12 inches over the course of two days. The first morning of the storm (Tuesday, October 12) we woke up to a few inches...
Winter showed up a little early this week and I want to give a HUGE thank you to every man and woman that was out early clearing the roads, parking lots and sidewalks. It's an incredibly tough job, takes hours to complete and it seems no one is ever happy. So, THANK YOU for a job well done and we'll continue to pass along these thanks throughout the fall/winter!
Did you know that you may have as little as two minutes to escape your home in the event of a fire? Having a family fire escape plan and meet up spot is very important, especially now that wood stoves and fireplaces are being used to heat homes. The National Fire Protection Association has great tips, safety education and ways to keep your family safe in the event of a fire emergency.
Earlier this week (October 11th, 2021), it was announced that Kanye West put his Wyoming home up for sale. This news came just a few weeks after it was announced that he had put seven of his commercial properties back on the market, which were rumored to be the home of his Adidas collaboration for his Yeezy shoe line.
If you live in Wyoming, you know how important the National Forests & Grasslands are to the state and there's a good chance that you would love to work with the Forest Service. Currently they are hiring, but you need to hurry if you'd like to apply for certain positions. Some the positions are temporary and some permanent offering great salaries and benefits. The jobs range from fire jobs, jobs for students and recent graduates and those with more specific training.
It really is the little things that count the most. I can't stress that enough. So let me start by saying thank you for clearing off my vehicle. Considering how early I have to be up to take my son to work and what time I have to be at the station, the fact that you got up and did not only my Jeep, but at least one of our other neighbors is beyond kind.
Everyone's favorite amateur meteorologist, Frankie MacDonald, is back with his on point prediction of the upcoming snow storm heading to Casper and Cheyenne this week. Frankie's prediction is pretty much spot on with reports from other major weather outlets. As matter of fact, it was reported earlier last week (Wednesday, October 6th, 2021), that up to a foot of snow is expected in the Casper area alone. Frankie did go into much more detail though, adding that the ensuing rain would turn into snow as the temperatures drop overnight.
Fall is upon us and in Wyoming we all know that seasons change quickly. A few short weeks ago we were still running our air conditioning to combat the 80-90 degree heat. Now, we are all preparing for the cold season. There never seems to be much of a transition period between fall and winter and October in Wyoming is always unpredictable.
The calendar says fall, but the weather is channeling early winter. Temps falling and snow in the forecast, how cold does it have to be before you pull out the flannel sheets? For me, it could be -70 and I wouldn't use them because they're too hot to sleep on. I have a cooling gel on my bed, so it stays cooler than the temperature of the room and that gives it the "cool as the other side of the pillow" feel. Why would it go messing that up by putting sheets that are made to heat things up on?
From a young age my grandma has instilled in me that there are ways OTHER than working a 9-5 job to make money. Now, that's probably why I like to hit up the occasional casino, poker game or buy a half a roll of scratcher lottery tickets. Get rich quick!
Have you heard of the disease called EHD? During Wyoming Hookin' & Huntin' Outdoors, Wildlife Management Coordinator Justin Binfet and Public Information Specialist Janet Milek from Wyoming Game and Fish described that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease is a virus that affects many of the deer and antelope population of Wyoming during dry times. The disease is a major factor for deaths of the animals during drought years when the animals have fewer options for water. EHD shares many of the same characteristics of the disease known to many as "Blue Tongue" (BTV). The two are similar diseases, but are not the same.
American aviation legend Amelia Earhart was the first female pilot to fly solo across the ocean, was a best selling author and did this all before she was 40. Amelia along with navigator Fred Noonan disappeared over the central Pacific Ocean in 1937 while on a mission to become the first woman to complete a circumnavigational of the globe.
If you burn wood to heat your home, keep your house and family safe by having your chimney cleaned every year. What may seem like a task you don't want to mess with, could result in damage to your home or even causing harm to your family. A chimney is not designed to be able to handle the heat from a fire, the chimney is just an area to allow smoke to travel through. Which is why you need to do annual maintenance to keep things in working order. According to the Chimney Safety Institute Of America (yep, it's real)
Elk are in the Rut during the fall and tourist need to be on high alert when visiting areas that have a high Elk population. During the rut, Elk can be unpredictable and become irritated very quickly. Yellowstone National Park is home to 10,000 - 20,000 elk in 6 to...
The Cowboy brings you nothing but the legends. Willie. Cash. Jones. Conway. Strait. Hank Jr. Haggard. Alabama. Reba. And that’s just for starters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1