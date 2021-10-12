Great! Work Begins On Pavilion at Huddy Park in Downtown Toms River, New Jersey
It was back in November of 2020 that the main gazebo at Huddy Park in Downtown Toms River collapsed...leaving the three-piece gazebo reduced to rubble. The Township believed that strong wind storms and bad weather caused the situation for the larger of the two gazebo's that are situated at Huddy Park. The good news is that work has begun once again on the main gazebo at Huddy Park and will once again be a beautiful part of the Downtown Toms River park.wobm.com
