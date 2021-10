MELBOURNE, Oct 20 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Elon Musk has not lost his penchant for hype. Tesla’s (TSLA.O) boss told investors earlier this month that the $855 billion carmaker can keep growing production by at least 50% a year “for quite a while”. He also thinks its Model Y SUV will be the world’s best-selling vehicle by 2023. Musk has a history of missing targets. But recent performance suggests his latest ones deserve to be taken more seriously.

BUSINESS ・ 21 HOURS AGO