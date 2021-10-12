Ruthmere Museum fall concert series begins
ELKHART — The Ruthmere Museum Fall Concert Series begins Thursday, Oct. 14, when Ruthmere presents the winner of the fourth annual Robert B. Beardsley Piano Prize, Dr. Daniel Lin.
The Taiwanese Canadian pianist teaches piano at Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion, Indiana. Previously, he was a visiting faculty member at the University of Evansville. Lin holds a Doctor of Musical Arts degree in Piano Performance and Literature from the Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University Bloomington.
