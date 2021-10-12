CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Andy Murray has a chance to test himself against in-form Zverev

By Tumaini Carayol
The Guardian
The Guardian
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YY5eC_0cOUMlqq00

For much of the 2021 season, as Andy Murray has attempted to gain traction in his comeback from major hip surgery, the majority of his encounters with quality players in ATP events have followed a consistent trend. Murray would compete well in the opening set, fail to take his chances before losing it, then his intensity would fade as he fell to a two-set defeat.

Murray appeared to be heading in a familiar direction against Carlos Alcaraz at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells on Sunday night as he conceded a tight first set, squandering numerous chances in the process, and found his serve under siege early in the second as he faced four break points – eventually holding thanks to an underarm ace.

Related: Andy Murray battles back to beat Carlos Alcaraz at Indian Wells

But this time, as the match became more physical and the points longer, his intensity rose, he was able to impose his superior physicality on his 18-year-old opponent and he maintained pressure until he had secured one of his better wins of the past two years .

The last time Murray won consecutive matches at a Masters 1000 event, his first event back after the pandemic hiatus, he defeated Alexander Zverev 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 as Zverev struggled badly with his second serve. On Tuesday, in the Indian Wells third round, the pair face each other again.

“The match that we played last year, I’m not saying he was playing his best tennis at that stage, but he did make the final of the US Open a couple of weeks later,” said Murray, who leads their head‑to‑head 2-0.

“I wasn’t physically feeling particularly good and did not play particularly well but managed to win. From that perspective I can gain confidence, [knowing] that, if I play a really good match, I’ll be in there with a shot. He’ll certainly go in as the overwhelming favourite. But if I play a high-level match, I’ll be right in there.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rhAiO_0cOUMlqq00
Alexander Zverev has been one of the form players on the tour. Photograph: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

While Murray should rightfully focus on the positives from what was his biggest ranking win since hip surgery, Zverev will be one of his toughest opponents for some time. Zverev, who the ATP announced is under investigation after allegations of domestic violence from his ex-girlfriend Olya Sharypova – which he denies – has been one of the most in-form players since the summer. He embarked on a 16-match winning sequence in July and August – during which he won Olympic gold – that was ended only by a five-set loss to Novak Djokovic in the US Open semi-finals.

Despite so many tight two-set defeats this year and no deep run even at ATP level, Murray has made gradual progress over recent months. He says he has been able to train consistently without notable issues since the Olympics after months of constant setbacks. In recent weeks he has beaten a collection of players ranked 25-100 in the world with his two tour level defeats coming against the world No 12, Hubert Hurkacz, and the No 10, Casper Ruud.

The question remains how much his level can improve and what exactly would be enough to satisfy him. Against Zverev he will have another opportunity to see where he stands against the very best.

Sign up to The Recap, our weekly email of editors’ picks.

In the women’s draw Leylah Fernandez will face Shelby Rogers for a place in the quarter-finals after recovering from a set down to defeat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 5-7, 6-3, 6-4. Fernandez continues to roll with the momentum she established in her giant-killing run to the US Open final, where she lost to Emma Raducanu , and the Indian Wells crowds are desperate for the 19-year-old to carry on from where she left off in New York.

Her success has not been limited to singles either. Alongside the 17‑year‑old Coco Gauff she has reached the quarter-finals of the doubles with two straight-sets wins. “I feel like I’m a little bit more confident with myself, with my game, that I’m trusting it a lot more than before,” Fernandez said.

“If it goes in, it goes in. If it goes out, then I just try to move on and figure it out once again. I think the mental aspect of trusting myself has improved a lot.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Alexander Zverev sees off Andy Murray to reach Indian Wells fourth round

In the build-up to his first Masters 1000 match against a top-five player in five years, Andy Murray had made his intentions clear. While Alexander Zverev, one of the most in-form players right now, was the overwhelming favourite, the Scot was here to win and remained confident in his ability to beat the German – and win tournaments.
TENNIS
The Guardian

Manchester United fight back again and Bruce bows out – Football Weekly Extra

Rate, review, share on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, Audioboom, Mixcloud, Acast and Stitcher, and join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter and email. Manchester United come back from two goals down to beat Atalanta, and Ronaldo scored a trademark towering header to seal the win. What does it all mean? And are any of the panel prepared to either praise or criticise Ole Gunnar Solskjær?
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Murray
Person
Novak Djokovic
SkySports

Andy Murray calls for more players to get vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of the Australian Open

Andy Murray has called on more players to get vaccinated against COVID-19 but says he will support restrictions on those who are unvaccinated at next year's Australian Open. Victoria sports minister Martin Pakula has said players planning to compete at the first Grand Slam of the year should get vaccinated to give themselves the best chance of competing in Melbourne.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Atp#The Bnp Paribas Open#Indian
firstsportz.com

Indian Wells Masters 2021: Andy Murray vs Alexander Zverev Preview, Head to Head, Prediction and Live Stream for BNP Paribas Open

Andy Murray will be up against Alexander Zverev in the third round of the 2021 BNP Paribas Open. Murray is ranked 121st in the world while Zverev is the World No.4. Andy Murray has been playing decent tennis probably for the first time since his career threatening hip surgery. He is moving well on court and is beating formidable opponents. After pushing third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas to five sets in the first round of the US Open, Murray reached the quarterfinal of the Moselle Open and reached the Round of 16 of the San Diego Open. At Indian Wells, he got the better of Frenchman Adrian Mannarino in the first round and cruised past Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz in three sets 5-7,6-3,6-2.
TENNIS
International Business Times

Murray Serves Underarm To Beat Alcaraz, Meets Zverev Next At Indian Wells

Andy Murray rallied to win an inter-generational battle against teenager Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday, reaching the third round at the Indian Wells Masters along with Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev. Murray, who has touted Alcaraz as a future world number one, defeated the talented 18-year-old 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 to set...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
KESQ

British tennis star Andy Murray has missing wedding ring and smelly sneakers returned while in town for BNP Paribas Open

(CNN) Andy Murray is back in the "good books" after tracking down the wedding ring he lost when his sneakers went missing earlier this week. The three-time grand slam champion had posted a video to Instagram on Thursday asking for help after his shoes, which had the ring attached, were taken from underneath his car as he prepared for the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. Fortunately, the situation was resolved later that day after a few phone calls were made.
INDIAN WELLS, CA
thefocus.news

Andy Murray has cause for optimism as revival continues at Indian Wells

It has been a frustrating period for Andy Murray since he returned to the ATP Tour but there have been recent signs the former world number one can get back to the top. The 34-year-old was knocked out of the Indian Wells Masters in the third round on Tuesday night in a 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) defeat by Olympic champion Alexander Zverev.
TENNIS
newschain

Andy Murray finds top form after recovering wedding ring in Indian Wells

Andy Murray was reunited with his wedding ring and some of his best tennis as he beat Adrian Mannarino in their first-round match at the BNP Paribas Open. The former world number one left his ring tied to the shoes which he put out to dry under his car overnight as he was preparing for the tournament in Indian Wells earlier this week.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Furious Andy Murray LOSES his grudge match against Alexander Zverev as German world No 4 beats British veteran in straight sets at Indian Wells

Two steps forward and one set back for Andy Murray, who on Tuesday night failed to make the breakthrough he desperately seeks against Alex Zverev. A match with little love lost between the two players ended in a 6-4, 7-6 defeat for a bitterly disappointed 34-year-old Scot in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open.
SPORTS
tucsonpost.com

Indian Wells: Zverev overcomes Murray; Tsitsipas, Monfils advance

California [USA], October 13 (ANI): The number three seed Alexander Zverev fought past a spirited effort from three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray in Stadium 1 on Tuesday afternoon, recovering from a break down in both sets to advance 6-4, 7-6(4) in the BNP Paribas Open. With this win, Zverev...
SPORTS
Telegraph

Andy Murray wins epic three-set battle against American Frances Tiafoe at European Open

Andy Murray came through an epic first-round contest against American Frances Tiafoe at the European Open in Antwerp which lasted almost four hours after three tie-break sets. Back at the scene of his last singles title in 2019, the former world number one showed great stamina alongside his 23-year-old opponent to battle through 7-6 (2) 6-7 (7) 7-6 (8) in three hours and 46 minutes of a gripping encounter on Tuesday evening.
TENNIS
The Guardian

The Guardian

35K+
Followers
23K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy