Fortnite and DC Comics are teaming up once more, and fans can enjoy new related items, both physical and digital, later this month. On October 26, a new one-shot comic, Batman/Fortnite: Foundation, will launch in comic shops, and buyers will unlock the new Batman Who Laughs Fortnite skin as well as some other in-game items for no charge. Here's what you need to know about Batman/Fortnite: Foundation and all the complimentary Item Shop cosmetics you can grab with the comic book.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO