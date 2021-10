Ford closed the day with a gain of 4% after Credit Suisse upgraded their stock rating from hold to buy. After the first Bitcoin (BTC/USD) futures ETF launched, Bitcoin set a new record high, passing the mark of $66,900. Its previous ATH was $64,899, registered in April. As the Bitcoin news swept the market, other top 10 coins followed suit. The biggest winner was Solana (SOL/USD) with gains of 17%. Ethereum (ETH/USD) was up 8% and Cardano (ADA/USD) rose 6%. Ethereum is also approaching a new ATH.

MARKETS ・ 21 HOURS AGO