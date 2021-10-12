CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Manchester United Rumors: Loan Move Of Winger 'Similar' To Cristiano Ronaldo Starts Anew

By Gustav Garcia
IBTimes
IBTimes
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Manchester United signing once likened to Cristiano Ronaldo may finally see himself joining another club next year. Amad Diallo is currently working on his Manchester United return, having incurred an unfortunate injury that saw his summer loan move to Dutch club Feyenoord being stopped. As Diallo nears full recovery,...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
IBTimes

Ronaldo Saves Man Utd Again As Chelsea And Bayern Cruise

A late Cristiano Ronaldo winner capped another Manchester United comeback in the Champions League on Wednesday, this time against Atalanta, as holders Chelsea and Bayern Munich cruised to big victories and Barcelona gave their campaign a shot in the arm. The knives were out for United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Gareth Southgate hints at Jadon Sancho starting England's trip to Andorra in much-needed confidence boost for Manchester United winger

Gareth Southgate is ready to give Jadon Sancho a confidence-boosting start in Andorra and says the Manchester United winger’s qualities are perfect for this contest. The England head coach, who confirmed Kieran Trippier will captain his team this evening, had debated whether to select Sancho for this round of fixtures owing to his tough start to life at Old Trafford, with no goals or assists.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rio Ferdinand
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Lionel Messi
internetshots.com

Paul Pogba involved with ex-Juventus teammate Paulo Dybala however doesn’t quash switch rumours regardless of studies Cristiano Ronaldo arrival has elevated probabilities of him staying at Manchester United

Manchester United famous person Paul Pogba has opened up about the opportunity of rejoining Juventus as soon as his contract expires subsequent summer time. The Frenchman’s future at Outdated Trafford stays unclear and is underneath contract till June 2022. Pogba has not dedicated to a brand new cope with the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
International Business Times

Manchester United Rumors: Club Willing To Slash $13M For Fan-Favorite Winger

Manchester United is reportedly considering a lower asking price for Jesse Lingard in January if he refuses to sign an extension with them. A new report from The Sun suggested that the English Premier League club and Lingard have been in talks over an extension but has since stagnated due to the 28-year-old’s demands of consistent playing time with the first team.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ClutchPoints

Brutal Cristiano Ronaldo assessment sent to Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Dutch soccer legend Danny Blind has hit out on Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United’s playing style ahead of the club’s match against Leicester City. Manchester United is visiting Leicester coming off an underwhelming draw against Everton. Cynics have been hard on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for dropping Cristiano Ronaldo from his starting XI and some believe that had the Portuguese started, the outcome would’ve been different.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo ‘spends thousands’ shipping cryotherapy chamber from Turin to Manchester

Cristiano Ronaldo has shipped a £50,000 cryotherapy ice chamber from Turin to Manchester to keep him in shape.Ronaldo swears by cryotherapy, which he has used regularly since 2013 while playing for Real Madrid. It is said to aid recovery between matches, quicken the healing of injuries and decrease fatigue, as well as aiding sleep.Users stand in the chamber for up to five minutes as it emits liquid nitrogen outside the main cylinder to cool down the chamber to temperatures as low as -200C. The cold air shocks the body and stimulates its recovery. Gareth Bale is another player who has...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anew#Dutch#Feyenoord#The Red Devils#Old Trafford
International Business Times

Manchester United News: Club Legend Explains Star Winger’s Slow Start

Manchester United fans had high expectations when their side was finally able to bring in Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, but a club legend explains why he is not off to a great start. Roy Keane spoke with ITV and elaborated on the winger’s difficulties. “It’s certainly been a slow...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Gary Neville insists Ole Gunnar Solskjaer MUST 'compensate' for Cristiano Ronaldo's lack of work-rate as he calls on boss to find the right 'balance' in his team amid fears Manchester United's start has been 'WORSE than it looks'

Gary Neville believes that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must 'compensate' for Cristiano Ronaldo's weaknesses if Manchester United are to challenge for the title, as the pundit called on the Norwegian to find the right 'balance'. Expectations at United have skyrocketed following the 36-year-old's sensational £19.8million return to Old Trafford this summer,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo asserts himself and 'tells Ole Gunner Solskjaer he wants to start EVERY game' despite Manchester United boss defending his decision to rest the club's talisman in draw against Everton

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly told Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he wants to start every game. Solskjaer was criticised for starting the Portuguese superstar on the bench for their 1-1 draw with Everton before the international break. The Norwegian has defended his decision to rest Cristiano Ronaldo, insisting...
PREMIER LEAGUE
MassLive.com

Manchester United vs. Leicester City: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch Ronaldo in Premier League

It’s Manchester United vs. Leicester City Saturday in a 2021 English Premier League matchup where one team is gunning for the top spot while another is looking to get back into the mix. Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United tp break out of a slump against English clubs, having 0-1-1- in their last two EPL matchups as well as losing to West Hampton in the 2021 Carabao Cup. On the other side, Leicester City has fallen below expectations this season, sitting in 13th place with a record of 2-2-3 through seven matches.
LEICESTER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Sports
firstsportz.com

“Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United is Like Michael Jordan to Chicago Bulls”: Michael Wilbon Cannot Contain his Excitement After CR7’s Historical Transfer

Each sporting personnel starts their journey from a certain team to reach onto greatness. To judge by an example, for Cristiano Ronaldo, it was Manchester United managed by Sir Alex Ferguson. For Michael Jordan it was iconic Chicago Bulls. Now after being separated by 12 years, the Portuguese talisman is all set to make his comeback to Old Trafford and just like many sporting fans all around the globe, Michael Wilbon finds it tough to contain his excitement.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Manchester United vs Atalanta confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

Manchester United take on Atalanta in the group stage of the Champions League tonight.United are in need of three more points after Cristiano Ronaldo’s last-gasp heroics saw off Villarreal in their last outing.FOLLOW LIVE: Man United vs Atalanta – latest updatesThat came after a surprising opening defeat at Young Boys, which means Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side come into the third round of games in third place.Atalanta meanwhile are top with four points, and will prove stiff opposition.Here is everything you need to know.When is the match?Manchester United vs Atalanta is tonight, Wednesday 19 October, at 8pm BST.How can I watch it?The game will be shown live in the UK on BT Sport. Subscribers can stream online via the BT Sport app and BT Sport website. Confirmed line-upsManchester United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford, RonaldoAtalanta: Musso; Zappacosta, Palomino, Demiral, Maehle; Freuler, De Roon, Pasalic; Ilicic, Koopmeiners; MurielOddsMan United 3/4Draw 3/1Atalanta 10/3PredictionUnited desperately need a victory to lift morale after a hammering at Leicester on the weekend, and have the firepower to get one here. Manchester United 2-0 Atalanta.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

If Manchester United are less than the sum of their parts, Atalanta are much greater than theirs

As the dust settled on Manchester United’s fourth defeat in seven games, Brendan Rodgers was more than happy to explain how it came about to journalists at the King Power.Essentially, it all boiled down to pressing: the eagerness of his Leicester City players to win the ball high up the pitch on the one hand and the reluctance of United’s players to do the same on the other.“Their central players weren’t pressing so we could be patient and work the ball through the pitch. We got into some really good areas and put pressure on their backline,” Rodgers said. “We...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IBTimes

Ronaldo Rescues Red Devils, Says 'We Are Man Utd, We Never Give Up' [Watch]

Cristiano Ronaldo said Manchester United “never give up” after scoring a winner against Atalanta in the Champions League on Wednesday. Manchester United were trailing 0-2 during half-time at Old Trafford. Marcus Rashford, who was making his second appearance of the season, opened the scoring for the Red Devils. Rising to the occasion, skipper Harry Maguire netted a 75th-minute equalizer before Ronaldo scored the decisive third goal and earned the crucial three points for the Red Devils.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

UEFA Champions League predictions, picks, schedule, live stream: Can Barcelona and Chelsea bounce back?

The UEFA Champions League returned on Tuesday this week with eight Matchday 3 games and Wednesday has another eight matches. There are plenty of enticing showdowns as always, with Manchester United vs. Atalanta, leading the way as Barcelona and Chelsea are also in action. Following this week's games, the 32 remaining teams will be at the halfway point of the group stage with just nine more points up for grabs ahead of the knockout stage.
UEFA
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo completes Manchester United’s comeback win over Atalanta on wild Champions League night

It was the sort of script that is loved at this club, but it’s impossible to escape the feeling this one was used to paper over cracks that are by now huge gaps.Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will doubtless put this down to the spirit and soul of the club, and it is true to say that this 3-2 win over Atalanta again showed that this team are at the very least playing for their manager. Cristiano Ronaldo offered yet another late match-winning moment, on another raucous European night.It was just that this victory was as much down to the willingness of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Man United vs Atalanta on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

Manchester United host Italian side Atalanta in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.United are chasing another three points after sinking Villarreal with a last-minute winner thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo.FOLLOW LIVE: Man United vs Atalanta – latest updatesThat result followed an opening defeat at Young Boys, which means Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side come into the third round of games in third place.Atalanta meanwhile are top with four points, and will prove stiff opposition.Here is everything you need to know.When is the match?Manchester United vs Atalanta is tonight, Wednesday 19 October, at 8pm BST.How can I watch it?The game will be shown live in the UK on BT Sport. Subscribers can stream online via the BT Sport app and BT Sport website. Confirmed line-upsManchester United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford, RonaldoAtalanta: Musso; Zappacosta, Palomino, Demiral, Maehle; Freuler, De Roon, Pasalic; Ilicic, Koopmeiners; MurielOddsMan United 3/4Draw 3/1Atalanta 10/3PredictionUnited desperately need a victory to lift morale after a hammering at Leicester on the weekend, and have the firepower to get one here. Manchester United 2-0 Atalanta.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
60K+
Followers
22K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy