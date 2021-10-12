CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
McDonald’s serves up free meals to educators

By Democrat Staff
Sedalia Democrat
 9 days ago

McDonald’s is making school day mornings a little brighter this week for educators and showing its appreciation with a free breakfast Thank You Meal. All educators — such as teachers, administrators and school staff — can simply head to their local participating McDonald’s during breakfast hours from Oct. 11-15 and show a valid work ID for a free breakfast. The Thank You Meals will be served in a classic Happy Meal box filled with an entrée breakfast sandwich, Hash Browns and a beverage. Sandwich choices include an Egg McMuffin, a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit or a Sausage Biscuit. Beverage options include a medium McCafé hot or iced coffee or a medium soft drink.

