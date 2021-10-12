Mental Health Podcast Returns For Second Season
Prevention and Wellness Services at Northwestern Community Services Board announced the release of the second season of its podcast “Awareness 2 Action.”. The podcast, hosted by Casey Dwyer, a prevention support specialist and licensed counselor, is about informing the community about mental health by sharing personal stories meant to inspire, according to a press release. The podcast supports the Prevention and Wellness Services department’s emphasis on community mobilization.www.dnronline.com
