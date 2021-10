BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — An investigation is underway after a 4-year-old St. Bernard was shot in the head and neck with a shotgun. The family of 4-year-old Wilson is offering a $1,000 reward as it looks for answers. (Photo Credit: KDKA) “It’s beyond belief that somebody would be so cavalier as to harm an animal like that. We don’t understand it and we probably never will,” said Jason McBride, the dog’s owner. McBride has no idea why anyone would have shot Wilson. “We have a large farm. He has access to a large amount of land that he can roam. So we don’t know if...

