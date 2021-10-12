CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sluggish start sends Pistons into tailspin as they fall in Memphis

Cover picture for the articleThree quick observations from Monday night’s 127-92 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies at FedEx Forum. SLUGGISH START – Five fouls in the first 77 seconds, including two apiece on second-year players Isaiah Stewart and Killian Hayes, set the tone for a night in which the Pistons seemed a half-step behind every...

Detroit Pistons: Why the Pistons will pursue Deandre Ayton

The Detroit Pistons will be monitoring the situation with Deandre Ayton in Phoenix very closely. Yesterday it was reported that the former number one pick failed to reach an agreement on a rookie extension with the Phoenix Suns:. Ayton wants a max deal and is very unhappy that he has...
Preseason: Spurs fall to Pistons 115-105

DETROIT (AP) -- Jerami Grant, a gold medalist with U.S. men's basketball team at the Tokyo Olympics, scored 18 points and Josh Jackson added 16. Kelly Olynyk and Cory Joseph each had 14 points and six assists, while Saddiq Bey scored 13 points for the Pistons. Trey Lyles hit two...
Pistons fall to Grizzlies 127-92 after slow start

The Detroit Pistons couldn’t overcome an ugly start after the Memphis Grizzlies stifled their efforts from tip-off until the final buzzer. The Pistons fell to the Grizzlies 127-92 on Monday in the second of the team’s four preseason games. Even the experience of Detroit’s bench couldn’t settle the team into...
Detroit Pistons: 2 offensive keys vs. the Memphis Grizzlies

The Detroit Pistons opened up the NBA preseason on a positive note. The team’s 115-105 victory over the San Antonio Spurs was highlighted by a 39 point first quarter, quick transition offense and a strong showing from the bench. Detroit accomplished this without the aid of rookie Cade Cunningham or...
Detroit Pistons fade in second half, fall to New York Knicks, 108-100, in preseason

After Monday's poor outing against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Detroit Pistons looked improved against the New York Knicks on Wednesday. They crashed the boards harder, took better care of the ball and controlled the pace of the game for long stretches. But the Knicks ultimately prevailed, using a strong third-quarter...
Sixers vs. Pistons preseason preview: How to watch, stream, start time

The Philadelphia 76ers finish up the preseason on Friday when they take on the Detroit Pistons on the road in the Motor City, and if you’re wondering how you can watch all the action live, you’ve come to the right place for the final tune-up before the games truly matter on Oct. 20.
Detroit Pistons: Memphis loss revealed this huge weakness

The Detroit Pistons got blown out by the Memphis Grizzlies in the second preseason game, which in and of itself, is no reason to be alarmed. The Pistons are one of the youngest teams in the league, they were shorthanded with Cade Cunningham injured, and just had a rotten night shooting the ball, which is going to happen more than we’d like to believe this year.
How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Central Division opponents square off when the Chicago Bulls (0-0) visit the Detroit Pistons (0-0) at Little Caesars Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. This is the first matchup between the squads this season. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
Detroit Pistons: Projecting the starting lineup for opening night

The Detroit Pistons are a much different team from what they were even one year ago today. At that time, the November draft had not yet occurred, and there were still some players on the team from the previous management regime. In 2021, several players are beginning their second season...
Bulls flash just enough closing punch to sneak past Pistons in opening slugfest

Three quick observations from Wednesday night’s 94-88 loss to the Chicago Bulls at Little Caesars Arena. DOWN TO THE WIRE – Jerami Grant and Zach LaVine were teammates on the gold medal United States Olympic basketball team this summer and when their coaches summoned them to return to the game with 6:31 left in the fourth quarter, the Pistons held an 82-81 lead with Chicago inbounding the ball. Lonzo Ball hit a 3-pointer to put Chicago ahead. The Pistons got the better of Chicago’s bench, but the Bulls have four starters making more than $20 million apiece and the fifth starter, Patrick Williams, was the No. 4 pick in the 2020 draft. When Chicago coach Billy Donovan began sprinkling those starters back in his lineup early in the fourth quarter, the Pistons didn’t have enough of a cushion to give Dwane Casey any comfort level. Chicago has three players who’ve been their teams’ closer in LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nic Vucevic and in a game where points came grudgingly the Bulls had just a little more firepower than a young Pistons team in the early stages of their restoration. LaVine scored 15 of his 34 points in the third quarter after the Bulls were held to 40 first-half points and made six free throws in the game’s final 40 seconds to push Chicago’s lead to eight points after the Bulls never led by more than four points previously. The Pistons shot just 21.4 percent from the 3-point line and 40 percent overall; the Bulls finished at 30.4 from three and 43.5 overall. It won’t take long for the Pistons to get their chance at retribution. They next play at Chicago on Saturday night.
Detroit Pistons: Predicting roles for the entire Pistons’ roster

The Detroit Pistons kick off their season on Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls at home. Despite having one of the worst records in the league last season, there is plenty of excitement around the team from fans, specifically around their young core. This year, the Pistons will likely still be...
Isaiah Stewart starting for Pistons in regular season opener

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart is in the starting lineup on Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls. The Pistons' starting five for the first game of the season consists of Killian Hayes, Frank Jackson, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant, and Stewart. Kelly Olynyk will likely be the primary backup to Stewart. numberFire's...
Chuck Checks In: Bulls open season in Detroit

Bulls (0-0) at Pistons (0-0) 6 PM CT. Radio: 670 The Score (Chuck Swirsky and Stephen Bardo). Pregame coverage begins at 5:45 PM CT. TV: NBC Sports Chicago (Adam Amin and Stacey King). Coverage begins at 6 PM CT. CCI PREVIEW: The Bulls front office did some heavy lifting in...
