Sluggish start sends Pistons into tailspin as they fall in Memphis

Three quick observations from Wednesday night’s 94-88 loss to the Chicago Bulls at Little Caesars Arena. DOWN TO THE WIRE – Jerami Grant and Zach LaVine were teammates on the gold medal United States Olympic basketball team this summer and when their coaches summoned them to return to the game with 6:31 left in the fourth quarter, the Pistons held an 82-81 lead with Chicago inbounding the ball. Lonzo Ball hit a 3-pointer to put Chicago ahead. The Pistons got the better of Chicago’s bench, but the Bulls have four starters making more than $20 million apiece and the fifth starter, Patrick Williams, was the No. 4 pick in the 2020 draft. When Chicago coach Billy Donovan began sprinkling those starters back in his lineup early in the fourth quarter, the Pistons didn’t have enough of a cushion to give Dwane Casey any comfort level. Chicago has three players who’ve been their teams’ closer in LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nic Vucevic and in a game where points came grudgingly the Bulls had just a little more firepower than a young Pistons team in the early stages of their restoration. LaVine scored 15 of his 34 points in the third quarter after the Bulls were held to 40 first-half points and made six free throws in the game’s final 40 seconds to push Chicago’s lead to eight points after the Bulls never led by more than four points previously. The Pistons shot just 21.4 percent from the 3-point line and 40 percent overall; the Bulls finished at 30.4 from three and 43.5 overall. It won’t take long for the Pistons to get their chance at retribution. They next play at Chicago on Saturday night.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO