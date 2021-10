You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Skyber, a SaaS and B2B commerce-based platform, recently raised INR 40 lakh in one round of investment through the Encubay Angel Network, a women-led and women-focused angel network. Apart from these, they also get access to the additional services of Encubay network that include $2 billion worth of business credits and discounts across various products and services globally. The most recent round of funding saw participation from leading investors like Niloufer Irani of J. Sagar Associates, Disha Shah of Bobble AI, and Pratibha Wilson of Natwest Group, all part of panel members from the Encubay Angel Network Community.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO