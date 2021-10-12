Nothing Like A Dame, Tuesday, 22.45, BBC4

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleAnother tribute here, this time to the director Roger Michell who died recently, best known for Notting Hill but also responsible for a number of fine works for television including The Buddha of Suburbia and the prestige adaptation of Persuasion. This is one of his most enjoyable productions, mind, as well as one of his simplest, as he simply gathers together a quartet of screen legends in Judi Dench, Maggie Smith, Joan Plowright and Eileen Atkins and gets them to swap stories for ninety minutes.

tvcream.co.uk

The One Lenny Henry, Tuesday, 22.15, BBC4

Alongside the continuing Good Life and One Foot repeats, BBC4 continue to delve into the comedy archive on Tuesday nights, this week with a couple of shows devoted to Lenny Lenny Len. At nine is the Imagine from a few years that was made to coincide with his autobiography, though it’s this that’s most interesting. You may recall The One Ronnie, the special Ronnie C show from Christmas Day 2010, but you may not recall that a year later there were similar shows starring Jasper Carrott, Griff Rhys Jones and Len himself, which were seemingly made for Christmas but in the end flung out in odd slots during January. The Len one was, to all intents and purposes, a new edition of The Lenny Henry Show, so it’s a bit of a novelty, with new characters alongside old favourites like Delbert Wilkins.
