Nothing Like A Dame, Tuesday, 22.45, BBC4
Another tribute here, this time to the director Roger Michell who died recently, best known for Notting Hill but also responsible for a number of fine works for television including The Buddha of Suburbia and the prestige adaptation of Persuasion. This is one of his most enjoyable productions, mind, as well as one of his simplest, as he simply gathers together a quartet of screen legends in Judi Dench, Maggie Smith, Joan Plowright and Eileen Atkins and gets them to swap stories for ninety minutes.www.tvcream.co.uk
