Parents facing trial for admissions scandal
In March 2019, more than 50 parents received federal charges for participating in Operation Varsity Blues, a criminal conspiracy to secure their children spots at prestigious universities, including USC, Yale and Georgetown. Shortly after the scandal went public, private college recruiter William “Rick” Singer admitted to organizing the scheme, which involved parents collectively paying more than $25 million in bribes to modify standardized test scores and have their children designated as athletic recruits.dailytrojan.com
