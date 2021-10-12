CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicinity Motor Corp. Provides Corporate Update and 2022 Financial Guidance

Company Expects FY 2022 Revenues of over $140 Million Driven by Strong North American Sales Momentum. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV)(TSXV:VMC)(FRA:6LGA) ('Vicinity Motor' or the 'Company'), a leading North American supplier of commercial electric vehicles, today provided a corporate update and financial guidance for 2022.

