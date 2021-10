Earlier in the month, I highlighted the potential for a breakout in the Australian Dollar on the topside, thanks to encouraging seasonality for risk appetite, alongside Australia’s improved terms of trade at a time where markets were excessively short the AUD. Now that the Aussie has reclaimed the 0.7500 handle, the concern lies with whether there is much more fuel in the tank for an extended push higher in the short run or is it time we start to see some profit-taking.

MARKETS ・ 14 HOURS AGO