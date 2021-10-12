CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Family News: Prince Harry Expected To Target Prince William In Memoir

By Tanya Clark
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritish royal family news reveals that in 2022 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex is publishing a memoir of his life. Already the royals are girding for a tattle tale tome and reportedly have taken the extraordinary step of, “lawyering up,” against the trash talking ex-royal. Who will the Prince Harry...

SurfsUp
9d ago

Of course he would since he is oblivious to the fact that he is writing a book again based on his family and nothing about any ability for him to earn a living without his family, even if he is backstabbing them for money and a grifter wife.

Gideon Bjorn
9d ago

I’ll buy the book just like I buy pretty much every other book about the royal family but I’ll wait until drops to the sale price. I bought the digital version of Omid Scobie’s book on the Sussex’s [$4.99] so I didn’t need to make room on my bookshelves. There’s been a lot of hype about this book, probably too much in my opinion. Targeting William would be no surprise, Harry is simply lambasting those who are in direct line to the throne beginning with his father and now moving on to his brother. They have what he will never have.

Bently
8d ago

Want work Harry is so done he's jealous of William .Meghan wants to be Queen but Harry will never be King So Meghan needs to go away .I believe Meghan will leave Harry for someone with more money

