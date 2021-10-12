2023 Mazda CX-50 Design Potentially Leaked In Alleged Patent Images

Back in May, sources for Australian magazine Wheels said Mazda planned to introduce a new CX-50 crossover at next month's L.A. Auto Show. That vehicle, we were told, would be the spearhead for a range of models sitting on Mazda's new longitudinal, rear-wheel-drive platform and powered by straight-six engines we've hankered after for XXX years. The source was correct, Mazda announcing today that it will release five new crossovers for various markets in 2022 and 2023. The first will be the CX-50, which we'll see in L.A. in November and sit on the on the small platform that supports the Mazda3 and CX-30. It enters production next January at the Huntsville, Alabama plant that's part of Mazda's joint venture with Toyota.

