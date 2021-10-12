CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 Mazda CX-50 Design Potentially Leaked In Alleged Patent Images

By Adrian Padeanu
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 9 days ago
Mazda is fully aware the SUV segment is still very much booming, which is why it will expand its SUV offerings with four new models: CX-50, CX-60, CX-70, and CX-80. Not only that, but a CX-90 is also coming to replace the CX-9 in the United States. The CX-50 will lead the way as the Zoom-Zoom company has already announced it will commence production in January 2022 at the Mazda-Toyota factory in Huntsville, Alabama.

Mazda on Thursday announced the auto manufacturer will make the CX-50 crossover SUV at its joint $2.3 billion Mazda Toyota plant in Huntsville. “The CX-50 will share its platform with Mazda’s latest generation products, CX-30 and Mazda3, with enhanced all-wheel drive (AWD) capabilities and functionality for consumers with outdoor active lifestyles,” the company said in a press release.
