HOLLYWOOD—The Devil is ready to cause mayhem in Salem and is doing so thru the possession of Marlena Evans on “Days of Our Lives.” The difference between the past and the present is that the villainous force has NOT fully taken control over Marlena’s body, but he’s definitely messing with her mind. First, she whacked Julie with a food tray and blamed Doug, and now she is currently pushing Ben to have a child with Ciara. Why?

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO