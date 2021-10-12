CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Pushing a kindergarten economy

By B.B. Singer Commentary
Lockport Union-Sun
 9 days ago

I’m far from an economist, not to mention business type. I lack any credentials in this department, except to say (echoing the common sense of millions) that there should be more laissez-faire in this realm. Much more than the Biden administration’s been giving us and contemplating. Is that administration taking...

www.lockportjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

China Economy

China's economic growth weakens amid construction slowdown. China’s economic growth sank in the last quarter as a slowdown in construction and curbs on energy use weighed on its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Government data show the world’s second-largest economy grew by 4.9% over a year earlier in July-September, down from the previous quarter’s 7.9%. Factory production, retail sales and investment in construction and other fixed assets all weakened. Construction, an industry that supports millions of jobs, has slowed since regulators tightened control last year over borrowing by developers. Manufacturing also was hampered in September by power cuts imposed by some major provinces to avoid exceeding official conservation goals.
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Peel
Person
Janet Yellen
Lockport Union-Sun

Cities seek to loosen rules on spending federal pandemic aid

At the Loma Verde Recreation Center south of San Diego, demolition work is underway on a $24 million project that will rebuild the facility from the ground up, complete with a new pool. An hour’s drive to the north, the iconic bridge to the Oceanside pier is deteriorating because the city lacks the money for a roughly $25 million rehabilitation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Petoskey News-Review

No gambling with the economy

My column was a little shorter than normal last week because at the last minute agreement was reached to increase the debt limit until December, throwing off a segment of my column that dealt with the forementioned debt limit. Never mind that most of the debt occurred during the Trump...
ECONOMY
unh.edu

Nature Economy

We aim to help communities connect the environment and natural resources with community goals to create vibrant economies and high quality of life for all. This can be in the form of assisting communities in identifying and utilizing their natural capital, such as connecting their downtowns with trails and leveraging green infrastructure to reduce or maintain costs of community services.
DURHAM, NH
Shropshire Star

Biden pushes vaccine mandates to boost US economy

The president had ruled out mandates in the past but feels the action is now required as almost 70 million Americans remain unvaccinated. US president Joe Biden on Thursday championed Covid-19 vaccination requirements, determined that the roughly 67 million unvaccinated American adults must receive the shot even as he acknowledged that mandates were not his “first instinct”.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Economy#Inflation#Kindergarten#Aoc#Vp#Visigoths Et Al#Democrats#Roman#Latin
ABC7 Chicago

Biden admin backs down on tracking bank accounts with over $600 annual transactions

The Biden administration on Tuesday backed down on a controversial proposal to direct the IRS to collect additional data on every bank account that sees more than $600 in annual transactions, after widespread criticism from Republican lawmakers and banking industry representatives, who said the tax enforcement strategy represented a breach of privacy by the federal government.
INCOME TAX
WTAJ

Biden bill would put US back on path of reducing uninsured

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democrats’ social spending and climate change bill would put the United States back on a path to reducing its persistent pool of uninsured people, with estimates ranging from 4 million to 7 million Americans gaining health coverage. Those getting covered would include about one-third of uninsured Black Americans, according to an analysis by the […]
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
AFP

Supply bottlenecks, labor shortages slowed US growth, says Fed

Supply bottlenecks and labor shortages have slowed US economic growth and contributed to a sharp rise in prices, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday. The constraints and shortage of goods caused "significantly elevated prices" in most areas of the country, the Fed said in its "beige book" report on economic conditions, which noted rising uncertainty about the outlook. While economic activity increased at a "modest to moderate" rate over the last several weeks, in much of the country "the pace of growth slowed... constrained by supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, and uncertainty around the Delta variant of Covid-19," the report said. The analysis, based on discussions with business and community contacts in the central bank's 12 regions, was prepared in advance of the Fed's next policy meeting November 2-3.
BUSINESS
AFP

Fed's Powell investments raise questions over central bankers' market activity

Disclosure forms showing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell took $1 million to $5 million out of an investment fund last year have raised new questions about trading activity by central bank officials. Unlike a Fed regional bank president who resigned after drawing criticism last month for actively trading individual stocks, Powell's disclosure shows transactions only in funds. But the revelations come as President Joe Biden considers whether to reappoint Powell for a second four-year term as Fed chief. Powell's term ends in early February, and Biden has not yet commented on his plans, although Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Powell's predecessor at the Fed, reportedly supports keeping him in the post.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy