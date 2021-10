Return Tim Drag and Brian Curley to the Chester Township Council for the next three years. Drag is running as a Republican and Curley, a former Republican, as an Independent. We like Drag’s initiative and energy and Curley’s methodical approach and attention to detail. Their way of balancing each other out is good for Chester Township and makes for some interesting evenings on the council. It is hoped that Republican John Butkus continues to stay involved in Chester activities.

CHESTER, NJ ・ 20 HOURS AGO