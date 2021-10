With school boards being the new battleground in the culture wars, these often minor races this year demand closer scrutiny by voters. Of late, people, often nonresidents of a given district, have been disrupting school board meetings and advocating for school library book banning, avoiding any mention of race in U.S. history lessons and banning sensible measures to ensure student and staff health. One school district administrator in Texas, as reported by NBC News, even cautioned teachers that if they present a book about the Holocaust that also must have one presenting an opposing view. The district superintendent later had to acknowledge that there “are not two sides of the Holocaust.” This isn't the sort of public education I received here and in Missouri in the ’50s and ’60s.

ELECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO