Beach Hazards Statement issued for Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-12 15:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Shore break occurs when waves break directly on the beach. It is extremely important to protect your head and neck whenever you are in breaking waves by keeping your hands in front of you at all times. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and large breaking waves in the surf zone. * WHERE...The beaches north of Cape Hatteras. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Dangerous shore break can throw a swimmer or surfer head first into the bottom causing neck and back injuries.alerts.weather.gov
