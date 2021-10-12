Beach Hazards Statement issued for Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-21 16:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-21 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Summit; Wayne A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR WEST CENTRAL STARK...SOUTH CENTRAL SUMMIT AND NORTHEASTERN WAYNE COUNTIES At 445 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Rittman, or 12 miles northeast of Wooster, moving east at 35 mph. A second storm capable of producing a tornado was located southwest of Orrville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Doylestown around 450 PM EDT. Green around 510 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include New Franklin, Canal Fulton, North Lawrence, Marshallville, Clinton, Smithville and Portage Lakes. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

SUMMIT COUNTY, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO