Dare County, NC

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 15:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Shore break occurs when waves break directly on the beach. It is extremely important to protect your head and neck whenever you are in breaking waves by keeping your hands in front of you at all times. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and large breaking waves in the surf zone. * WHERE...The beaches north of Cape Hatteras. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Dangerous shore break can throw a swimmer or surfer head first into the bottom causing neck and back injuries.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Summit, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-21 16:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-21 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Summit; Wayne A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR WEST CENTRAL STARK...SOUTH CENTRAL SUMMIT AND NORTHEASTERN WAYNE COUNTIES At 445 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Rittman, or 12 miles northeast of Wooster, moving east at 35 mph. A second storm capable of producing a tornado was located southwest of Orrville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Doylestown around 450 PM EDT. Green around 510 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include New Franklin, Canal Fulton, North Lawrence, Marshallville, Clinton, Smithville and Portage Lakes. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pleasants, Ritchie, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-21 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-21 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Pleasants; Ritchie; Wood A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Pleasants, west central Ritchie and northeastern Wood Counties through 430 PM EDT At 400 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Mineralwells, or near Parkersburg, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Parkersburg, Mineralwells, Waverly, Willow Island, Walker, Nutter Farm, Davisville and Petroleum. This includes the following highways Interstate 77 in West Virginia between mile markers 168 and 176. Route 50 in West Virginia between mile markers 11 and 27. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
PLEASANTS COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Medina by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-21 16:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-21 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Medina A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MEDINA AND NORTH CENTRAL WAYNE COUNTIES At 434 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Creston, or 8 miles south of Medina, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Rittman around 440 PM EDT. Wadsworth and Doylestown around 450 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Seville and Westfield Center. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Medina by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-21 16:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-21 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Medina A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MEDINA AND NORTH CENTRAL WAYNE COUNTIES At 425 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Creston, or 11 miles north of Wooster, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Creston around 435 PM EDT. Rittman around 440 PM EDT. Wadsworth and Doylestown around 450 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Westfield Center, Burbank and Seville. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
Waves, NC
County
Dare County, NC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jackson, Laurel, Rockcastle by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-21 16:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-21 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jackson; Laurel; Rockcastle THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR LAUREL...SOUTH CENTRAL JACKSON AND SOUTHERN ROCKCASTLE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 445 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
JACKSON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jackson, Laurel, Rockcastle by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-21 16:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-21 16:48:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jackson; Laurel; Rockcastle THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR LAUREL...SOUTH CENTRAL JACKSON AND SOUTHERN ROCKCASTLE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 445 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
JACKSON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Medina by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-21 16:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-21 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Medina A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MEDINA COUNTY At 446 PM EDT, a confirmed tornado was located near Rittman, or 8 miles south of Medina, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornado will be near Wadsworth around 500 PM EDT. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Medina by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-21 16:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-21 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Medina A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MEDINA COUNTY At 446 PM EDT, a confirmed tornado was located near Rittman, or 8 miles south of Medina, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornado will be near Wadsworth around 500 PM EDT. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-21 16:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-21 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Wayne A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MEDINA AND NORTH CENTRAL WAYNE COUNTIES At 434 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Creston, or 8 miles south of Medina, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Rittman around 440 PM EDT. Wadsworth and Doylestown around 450 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Seville and Westfield Center. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-21 16:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-21 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Wayne A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MEDINA AND NORTH CENTRAL WAYNE COUNTIES At 425 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Creston, or 11 miles north of Wooster, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Creston around 435 PM EDT. Rittman around 440 PM EDT. Wadsworth and Doylestown around 450 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Westfield Center, Burbank and Seville. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-21 16:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-21 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Wayne A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MEDINA AND NORTH CENTRAL WAYNE COUNTIES At 425 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Creston, or 11 miles north of Wooster, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Creston around 435 PM EDT. Rittman around 440 PM EDT. Wadsworth and Doylestown around 450 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Westfield Center, Burbank and Seville. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Licking by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-21 16:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-21 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Licking A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHEASTERN LICKING COUNTY THROUGH 515 PM EDT At 445 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Heath, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Newark, Heath, Granville, Hebron, Hanover, Marne, Granville South and Toboso. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
LICKING COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clinton by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-21 16:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-21 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Louisville. Target Area: Clinton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Clinton County through 345 PM CDT At 331 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Powersburg, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Clinton County, including the following locations... Rolan, Static, Bug, Cannons Mill and Savage. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLINTON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Medina, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-21 16:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-21 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Medina; Wayne A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MEDINA AND NORTH CENTRAL WAYNE COUNTIES At 434 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Creston, or 8 miles south of Medina, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Rittman around 440 PM EDT. Wadsworth and Doylestown around 450 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Seville and Westfield Center. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Cuyahoga, Summit by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-21 16:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-21 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Cuyahoga; Summit The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Tornado Warning for South central Cuyahoga County in northeastern Ohio Northwestern Summit County in northeastern Ohio * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 440 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Brunswick, or 9 miles northeast of Medina, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Cuyahoga and northwestern Summit Counties, including the following locations... Peninsula, Richfield, Brecksville, Boston Heights, Walton Hills, Broadview Heights and Valley View. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-21 17:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-21 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Wayne A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR WEST CENTRAL STARK...SOUTH CENTRAL SUMMIT AND NORTHEASTERN WAYNE COUNTIES At 445 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Rittman, or 12 miles northeast of Wooster, moving east at 35 mph. A second storm capable of producing a tornado was located southwest of Orrville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Doylestown around 450 PM EDT. Green around 510 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include New Franklin, Canal Fulton, North Lawrence, Marshallville, Clinton, Smithville and Portage Lakes. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Medina by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-21 16:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-21 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Medina A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MEDINA COUNTY At 432 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Brunswick, or near Medina, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Medina County, including the following locations Hinckley. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-21 15:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Stark, Summit, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-21 16:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-21 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Stark; Summit; Wayne The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Stark County in northeastern Ohio South central Summit County in northeastern Ohio Northeastern Wayne County in northeastern Ohio * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 430 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Creston, or near Wooster, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Orrville around 445 PM EDT. Doylestown around 450 PM EDT. Green around 510 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include New Franklin, Canal Fulton, North Lawrence, Smithville, Marshallville, Clinton and Portage Lakes. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
STARK COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brewster by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-21 17:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-21 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Brewster A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL BREWSTER COUNTY At 547 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 22 miles southwest of Marathon, or 25 miles south of Alpine, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Elephant Mountain and Elephant Mountain Wildlife Management Area. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BREWSTER COUNTY, TX

