Board Member and The CEO of iZafe Subscribe for an Additional 458,000 Units in Ongoing Rights Issue
STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B) iZafe Group AB (publ) ('iZafe' or 'the Company') announces that Vice Chairman of the Board Göran Hermansson and CEO Anders Segerström are subscribing for an additional of combined 458,000 units in the ongoing rights issue of units (' The Rights Issue'), which was announced and communicated through press release on September 6, 2021. An EU-growth prospect containing the full terms for the Rights Issue was announced and communicated through press release on September 24, 2021.
