Public Health

India's Everest Organics starts making ingredient for Merck's COVID-19 pill

 9 days ago
The Merck logo is seen at a gate to the Merck & Co campus in Rahway, New Jersey, U.S., July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

BENGALURU, Oct 12 (Reuters) - India's Everest Organics Ltd (EVER.BO) said on Tuesday it had started making the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) for a generic version of Merck & Co's (MRK.N) experimental antiviral drug molnupiravir to treat mild to moderate COVID-19.

Shares of Everest Organics jumped as much as 11.6% after the news came in, and were last up 9.9% at 330 rupees in a weak Mumbai market.

The Indian bulk drugs manufacturer joins Divi's Laboratories Ltd (DIVI.NS) as an API maker for Merck's experimental oral drug.

Merck has separately entered into voluntary licensing agreements with at least eight Indian generic drugmakers for molnupiravir, with an aim to turn the country into a manufacturing hub for the drug.

"After the successful development and commercialisation of various COVID-19 drugs such as Oseltamivir, Remdesivir... Everest Organics is on its path of expansion of this portfolio," Chief Executive Officer Srikakarlapudi Sirisha said in a statement.

Merck said on Monday it had sought U.S. emergency use authorisation for the drug, putting molnupiravir on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for COVID-19.

The U.S. authorisation application was based on data released earlier this month by Merck and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.

The data showed molnupiravir nearly halved the risk of hospitalisation or death in at-risk non-hospitalised patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

The Independent

Pfizer booster dose offers exceptionally high levels of protection against Covid and all variants, study shows

A booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine offers exceptionally high levels of protection against coronavirus, including the Delta variant, new trial data shows.Pfizer said its trial of 10,000 people found that the risk of symptomatic infection was reduced by 95.6 per cent in people who received a third dose, compared to those who were vaccinated with two.“Based on these findings we believe that, in addition to broad global access to vaccines for everyone, booster vaccinations could play an important role in sustaining pandemic containment and a return to normality,” said Ugur Sahin, head of BioNTech.Participants in the study were given...
MarketWatch

FDA to hold advisory committee for Merck's experimental COVID-19 pill

Shares of Merck & Co. Inc. were down 0.1% in premarket trading on Friday, the day after the Food and Drug Administration said it plans to convene an advisory committee on Nov. 30 to discuss the company's experimental COVID-19 pill, molnupiravir. Merck is developing the antiviral with the privately held Ridgeback Biotherapeutics; it recently applied for emergency authorization. The FDA requested advisory committee meetings for each of the authorized COVID-19 vaccines but it did not convene one ahead of the authorizations of the monoclonal antibodies or Gilead Sciences Inc.'s remdesivir, an antiviral used to treat severely ill COVID-19 patients that is now fully approved. "We believe that, in this instance, a public discussion of these data with the agency's advisory committee will help ensure clear understanding of the scientific data and information that the FDA is evaluating to make a decision about whether to authorize this treatment for emergency use," Dr. Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a statement. Merck's stock is up 0.4% for the year, while the S&P 500 has gained 18.1%.
Phramalive.com

Merck’s COVID-19 Pill Up for Panel Review as Scientists Voice Concerns

Merck is finally getting its chance to participate in the pandemic. The FDA has announced its outside expert panel will meet on November 30 to deliberate Merck’s pill for COVID-19 infection. The past two years have seen the life science industry working overtime developing tests, vaccines, and therapeutics to detect,...
bloomberglaw.com

Merck’s Covid-19 Pill Set for Review by FDA Advisory Panel (1)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is sending Merck & Co. ’s Covid-19 pill to an advisory committee for review, using a public forum to discuss any safety concerns ahead of a potential authorization. The FDA announced the hearing for Nov. 30, saying it would weigh data on the use...
Daily Herald

FDA unlikely to rule on Merck's COVID pill before December

WASHINGTON -- The Food and Drug Administration said Thursday it will ask its outside experts to meet in late November to scrutinize Merck's pill to treat COVID-19. The Nov. 30 meeting means U.S. regulators almost certainly won't issue a decision on the drug until December, signaling that the agency will conduct a detailed review of the experimental treatment's safety and effectiveness. The panelists are likely to vote on whether Merck's drug should be approved, though the FDA is not required to follow their advice.
Sioux City Journal

Gottlieb in Sioux City: Merck's pill offers 'profound treatment' for COVID-19

SIOUX CITY -- Merck's new antiviral pill shown to reduce people's COVID symptoms and increase their recovery is a "profound treatment" in the fight against the global virus, former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said in Sioux City. Gottlieb, a frequent national voice in the COVID-19 pandemic discourse, spoke Tuesday...
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Will Merck’s Covid-19 pill be available to lower-income countries?

Molnupiravir, the investigational Covid-19 pill developed by Merck (MSD) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, has been hailed as a potential game-changer when it comes to treating the virus and reducing its burden on hospitals. According to interim analysis, molnupiravir reduced the risk of hospitalisation or death by around 50%, and Merck has...
