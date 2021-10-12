CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

S.Korea to donate 1.1 mln doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Vietnam, 470,000 doses to Thailand

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eSJbV_0cOUFoB800

SEOUL, Oct 12 (Reuters) - South Korea will donate 1.1 mln doses of AstraZeneca’s (AZN.L) COVID-19 vaccine to Vietnam and 470,000 doses to Thailand, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Tuesday.

The donations come as South Korea has administered nearly 80% of its 52 million population with at least one dose of a vaccine, KDCA said in a statement.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. donates 3.6 million doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to Nigeria

ABUJA (Reuters) - The United States has donated 3.6 million doses of the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to Nigeria, two months after it shipped Moderna Inc vaccines to Africa’s most-populous nation, a local television station reported on Thursday. Faisal Shuaib, who heads Nigeria’s National Primary Health Care Development Agency, said...
PUBLIC HEALTH
pharmatimes.com

COVID-19 vaccine trial participants to be offered additional doses

The government has announced the COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial participants in England will be offered additional approved vaccine for international travel to countries which currently only accept vaccination records with approved for deployment COVID-19 jabs. Although the UK recognises those who are in COVID-19 vaccine trials as fully vaccinated for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
globalvoices.org

Jamaica forced to dump 55,000 doses as COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy persists

At midnight on September 30, the Jamaican government found itself having to do away with 55,000 expired doses of the Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine that had been donated by the United Kingdom on July 30. The wasting of the precious doses was a particularly bitter pill for Minister of Health...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Korea#Covid 19 Vaccine
Reuters

U.S. coronavirus vaccine donations reach 200 mln doses

WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The United States, under pressure to share its coronavirus vaccine supply with the rest of the world, has now donated 200 million doses to more than 100 countries, the White House announced on Thursday. President Joe Biden has faced some criticism from other world leaders...
PUBLIC HEALTH
theedgemarkets.com

AstraZeneca delivers over half a million Covid-19 vaccine doses to Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 20): AstraZeneca has delivered an additional 604,100 doses of its Covid-19 vaccine for use in Malaysia to support the country’s ongoing battle against the pandemic. In a statement on Wednesday, AstraZeneca said the latest shipment is part of its bilateral commitment to delivering 6.4 million doses directly...
WORLD
The Independent

Czech Republic hit by rise of infections unseen since April

The Czech Republic has been hit by a steep rise in coronavirus infections that have reached levels unseen since late April, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.The government was set to meet later in the day to approve new measures to tame the surge.The day-to-day increase in new cases reached 3,246 on Tuesday, more than double the cases a week ago when it was 1,507. It was the highest number since April 20.The new infections surpassed 100 per 100,000 people in seven days with 117 positive cases.The fast rise of infections is accompanied by increasing numbers of people who...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
Country
Vietnam
Country
Thailand
KION News Channel 5/46

FDA approves booster doses for Moderna, Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines

(CNN) The US Food and Drug Administration authorized booster doses of both Covid-19 vaccines made by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson Wednesday and also said any of the three authorized vaccines could be used as a booster in a "mix and match" approach. The FDA gave emergency use authorization for boosters of Moderna's vaccine for people fully The post FDA approves booster doses for Moderna, Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines appeared first on KION546.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

New Zealand sets 90% vaccine target for ending COVID-19 lockdown

WELLINGTON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - New Zealand will end its strict coronavirus lockdown measures and restore more freedoms only when 90% of its eligible population is fully vaccinated, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Friday. Once the poster child for stamping out COVID-19, New Zealand has been unable to beat...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

COVID-19 Booster Shots Now Surpassing Initial Vaccine Doses

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. The number of Americans receiving booster shots is now outpacing those receiving their first or second initial vaccine doses. The jump in booster shots during the past week has led to a modest increase in COVID-19...
PHARMACEUTICALS
AFP

Flights cancelled, schools closed as China fights virus outbreak

Authorities in China cancelled hundreds of flights, closed schools and ramped up mass testing on Thursday to try and stamp out a new Covid-19 outbreak linked to a group of tourists. Beijing has maintained a relentless zero-Covid approach with strict border closures and targeted lockdowns, even as other countries tentatively try to ease restrictions. Domestic outbreaks have largely been eliminated, but as China logged a fifth straight day of new cases -- mostly in northern and northwestern areas -- authorities beefed up coronavirus controls. The latest outbreak was linked to an elderly couple who were in a group of several tourists. They started in Shanghai before flying to Xi'an, Gansu province and Inner Mongolia.
PUBLIC HEALTH
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

CDC: No Unexpected Side Effects Reported With Third COVID-19 Vaccine Dose

No unexpected patterns of adverse reactions were identified following receipt of a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to findings published in a recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. During the period of August 12 to September 19, 2021, a total of 22,191...
PHARMACEUTICALS
AFP

South Korea launches first domestic space rocket but mission fails

South Korea launched its first domestically developed space rocket on Thursday but failed to put its dummy payload into orbit, a setback in the country's attempts to join the ranks of advanced space-faring nations. Even now, only six nations -- not including North Korea -- have successfully launched a one-tonne payload on their own rockets.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Rob Adams

Experts Warn of Another Highly Contagious Virus

Are you tired of news about COVID-19 yet? Because the inventors of AstraZeneca's vaccine warn us that there is another highly contagious virus that is spreading around, and could possibly cause another deadly pandemic. And since we still can't see the end of the COVID-19 pandemic in sight, this sure sounds terrifying. At the moment, there is no treatment for the Nipah virus, the virus that has been spreading lately.
The Guardian

Deaths among the double vaccinated: what is behind the Australian statistics?

On Tuesday, there were 356 Covid-19 patients being treated in intensive care wards throughout Australia. Of those, 25 were fully vaccinated. While the data points to the extraordinary efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines in preventing people from becoming severely unwell, being hospitalised and dying, it does raise the question: why do a small number of people become seriously ill and, in rare cases, die, despite being fully vaccinated?
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

205K+
Followers
225K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy