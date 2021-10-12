CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hanover County, NC

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland New Hanover by NWS

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-12 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Inland New Hanover COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...The lower Cape Fear River including downtown Wilmington. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...The lowest portions of USS North Carolina Road and Battleship Road begin to observe minor coastal flooding. Water begins to spread out of storm drains onto Water Street just south of Market Street in downtown Wilmington. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Affected areas listed are based on average tide conditions. Additional locations may experience flooding during periods of heavy rainfall, high winds, or other factors. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Cape Fear River at Wilmington MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.8 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.8 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 5.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/04 PM 5.5 0.8 0.6 N/A Minor 13/04 AM 4.7 0.0 0.6 N/A None 13/05 PM 5.5 0.8 0.7 N/A Minor 14/05 AM 4.9 0.2 0.7 N/A None 14/05 PM 5.4 0.7 0.7 N/A None 15/06 AM 4.9 0.2 0.6 N/A None

