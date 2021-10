Ann Berry, chief investment officer at Wheelhouse, joined Cheddar's "Opening Bell" to talk about Tesla's big Q3 earnings beat. She noted that the electric vehicle company's outlook remains strong, despite the global supply chain and semiconductor chip shortage issues, due to the number of its deliveries and its ongoing ramp-up of manufacturing facilities. "The other thing I would say about Tesla is their margin profile was very strong yesterday," she said. "And so they've still got a little bit of road to absorb any interim bumps in that performance should they continue to find supply chain issues that they don't manage around."

BUSINESS ・ 7 HOURS AGO