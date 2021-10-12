CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boonslick Regional Library popular books Oct. 9

Sedalia Democrat
 9 days ago

“Feral Creatures,” by Kira Jane Buxton. “The Family Plot,” by Megan Collins. “Matrix,” by Lauren Groff. “The Guide,” by Peter Heller. “The

www.sedaliademocrat.com

Kankakee Daily Journal

Write a book at Bourbonnais library

November is National Novel Writing Month, and kids in grades 3rd through 6th are invited to work on their own book at Bourbonnais Public Library writing camp. For three Saturday afternoons (Nov. 6, 13 and 20), participants will outline, draft and encourage one another in the writing process. This camp will provide young writers space to try out ideas, find just the right words and get positive feedback about their work. Every camper will receive a writing journal and a special pen. Snacks will be provided.
BOURBONNAIS, IL
Lincoln Journal Star

Libraries to host online One Book discussion today

Lincoln City Libraries (LCL) will host an online discussion of the 2021 One Book – One Lincoln title, “Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family,” at 2 p.m. today, Oct. 9. The discussion link is available at lincolnlibraries.org. “Hidden Valley Road” by Robert Kolker explores the impact...
LINCOLN, NE
myeasternshoremd.com

Perusing the titles at the library book sale

I made a big life decision last week, one that I have been agonizing over for years, maybe even longer. Well, maybe not “agonizing” per se, but this was a decision that has long weighed on my mind. Some of you will probably get why there is so much at...
KENT COUNTY, MD
eastcountymagazine.org

ALPINE LIBRARY HOSTS MYSTERY BOOK CLUB

October 9, 2021 (Alpine) – Love a mystery? Reading and chatting with fellow book lovers? Then you’re invited to come join the Mystery Book Club to find out who dunnit. The club meets the third Tuesday of each month from 6-7 p.m. at the Alpine Library, 1752 Alpine Blvd. in Alpine. The next meeting is October 19.
ALPINE, CA
KELOLAND TV

Spooky book picks with Siouxland Libraries

We’re being joined by Justin Stevenson a Digital Services Librarian with Siouxland Libraries. He’s a horror aficionado and book expert. He’s here to give us a few recommendations that will keep us on the edge of our seats all spooky season long.
Sedalia Democrat

Sedalia Public Library new books Oct. 9

“Bewilderment,” by Richard Powers. “Daughter of the Morning Star,” by Craig Johnson. “The Garden House,” by Marcia Willett. “Hemlock,” Susan Wittig Albert. “Never Saw Me Coming,” by Vera Kurian. “A Play for the End of the World,” by Jai Chakrabarti. “The Children’s Secret,” by Nina Monroe. Nonfiction. “The Dressmakers of...
SEDALIA, MO
monroecopost.com

Greece Library Friends announces Fall Book Sale

Friends of Greece Public Library, 2 Vince Tofany Blvd., will sponsor its Fall Book Sale on Oct. 21-23. The sale will run from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 22 and 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 23 in the Welsh Room. A $4 bag sale is slated for Saturday.
GREECE, NY
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center library book club Oct. 16

SIOUX CENTER—Shelf Discovery Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Sioux Center Public Library. Participants will be discussing the book “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek.”. Pick up a copy of the book at the library. New visitors are always welcome.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
Kankakee Daily Journal

Library Life: Week of Oct. 10

• T-Rexplorers: At 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, the library is hosting a dino-themed event for ages 4 and older. Experience authentic dinosaur bones and fossils, learn about prehistoric times and get a picture with Charger the T-Rex. No registration required. • Fall Craft Night: At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, a fall-themed craft...
BOURBONNAIS, IL
theirregular.com

New books at Stratton library

STRATTON — Wendy Boyle, Librarian for the Stratton Public Library, recently announced the new books added this month. The following adult fiction titles have been added: “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty, “The Butler” by Danielle Steel, “Chasing the Lion” by A. J. Tata, “Enemy at the Gate” by Vince Flynn/Kyle Mills, “Flagstaff: We Will Be No More” by Randall Probert, “Forgotten in Death” by J. D. Robb, “Foul Play” by Stuart Woods, “The Heron’s Cry” by Ann Cleeves, “High Stakes” by Iris Johansen, “The Jailhouse Lawyer” by James Patterson, “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles, “The Man Who Died Twice” by Richard Osman, “Malibu Rising by Taylor” Jenkins Reid, “Right Behind Her” by Melinda Leigh, “Talk To Me” by T. C. Boyle, “Three Sisters” by Heather Morris, “Two Sister’s Detective Agency” by James Patterson, “Warden Service Comes To Flagstaff” by Randall Probert, “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks and “Wolf Point” by Ian Smith.
hudsonvalley360.com

George Rickey book talk at the Chatham Public Library

CHATHAM — The Friends of the Chatham Public Library’s popular Author and Artist Series is back with an illustrated talk by author Belinda Rathbone about her latest book, George Rickey: A Life in Balance 3:30 p.m. Oct. 30 on the library lawn, 11 Woodlawn Ave., Chatham. Rathbone’s book is the...
CHATHAM, NY
marshfieldmail.com

Marshfield grad donates book to local library

Marshfield native, Darleen Anderson recently donated a copy of her new book, "Flip-Flop and Don't Stop – the story of Gigi the gymnast" to the Webster County Library. This is Anderson's first book, which was illustrated by Brittney Anderson Ferguson. Anderson is a 1951 graduate of Marshfield High School.
MARSHFIELD, MO
Hartselle Enquirer

Books of the week of Oct. 13

This is the first book of the Bree Taggert series. Bree is a homicide detective in Philadelphia, just trying to forget the nightmares of her childhood. She and her two siblings were witnesses to her father’s abuse and eventual murder of their mother. Bree, being the oldest, has vowed to...
kingstonthisweek.com

Books about libraries

As we celebrate Ontario Public Library Week & Canadian Public Library month in October, we thought it would be fitting to share some books about libraries. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. If you are interested in the history of public libraries in...
observer-me.com

Fall book sale at Guilford Memorial Library

GUILFORD — The Guilford Memorial Library will host a fall book sale by donation from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23. Masks will be required. Come browse our selection of mysteries, thrillers, romances, westerns, general fiction, and more. There will also be a variety of non-fiction titles available.
GUILFORD, ME
Devils Lake Daily Journal

What's on the Shelf at Lake Region Library

DEVILS LAKE - The Book Club will be reading Persepolis written by Marjane Satrapi. Book discussion will be on November 3 at 5:30 pm at the Library Community Room. Please see library staff for books and details. Also new book displays: Books That Go Bump in the Night, Spend October with the King of Horror Fiction, Stephen King, Books with Bite, and New Staff Picks.
DEVILS LAKE, ND
actionnewsnow.com

Solange launches a library for rare books by Black authors

The thing about rare books is that they're, well, rare -- which means too many hidden gems are well out of reach for the everyday literary enthusiast. Solange is trying to change that. The singer's creative studio Saint Heron recently launched a free community library that aims to increase access to rare and out-of-print works by Black and brown authors.
Inquirer and Mirror

“The Midnight Library” One Book One Island selection

(Oct. 21, 2021) Nine hours before Nora Seed, the main character in Matt Haig’s novel “The Midnight Library,” took her own life, she walked around aimlessly, hopeless, feeling like she was on a “conveyor belt of despair.”. “Dear whoever,” she wrote, “I had all the chances to make something of...
NANTUCKET, MA
mcheraldonline.com

Books to Borrow Claysburg Public Library Recommends

Jemima Graber is thankful that her husband, Roy, and daughter, Laura, are healing from the buggy accident. A car had hit them and left Roy in so much pain. Laura is still struggling to walk. Jemima is busy with Carolyn, Nevin and little Simeon. Even with all the little ones, Jemima feels she could find time to work a food truck during the tourist season. Jemima and Abigail, her sister-in-law, have a dream of owning a food truck. They have saved for a long time and now seems the time to buy it. They find one that they are sure will be just right. When it comes time to buy it, Roy declares there isn’t any money to buy it.
CLAYSBURG, PA
Columbus Dispatch

Library Lines: Book sale to support Worthington Libraries starts Oct. 15

It’s been 18 months, but the wait is nearly over. Worthington Libraries' popular “big” book sales are back. Held in the meeting room at Old Worthington Library, 820 High St., the sales have long given book lovers the opportunity to build their own personal library and, at the same time, support Worthington Libraries by purchasing donated books and items discarded from the collection.
WORTHINGTON, OH

