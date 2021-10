Pride in London’s leadership has responded to calls for the London mayor to launch an inquiry into allegations of racism and bullying within the organisation, The Independent can reveal.Fourteen leading members of the LGBTIQ community wrote an open letter to Sadiq Khan, who funds the organisation, demanding nine reforms including the replacement of the board.The signatories say the organisation’s leadership is no longer representative of the community it claims to serve, calling it “self-appointed, non-transparent and lacking oversight and accountability”.They are also demanding that Mr Khan launch an inquiry into allegations that a culture of persecution and discrimination is rife within...

SOCIETY ・ 28 MINUTES AGO