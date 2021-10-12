Dover Agrees To Sell Unified Brands - Quick Facts

Founded in 2015, Ben & Frank is successfully disrupting the traditional optical industry in Latin America with fashionable, accessible, and affordable eyewear without the typical industry mark-up created by manufacturers, intermediaries, and wholesalers. With a successful omnichannel and customer-centric model that offers both a great in-store shopping experience and a best-in-class e-commerce platform, Ben & Frank has delivered rapid, profitable growth in Mexico and following a successful online launch in Chile, recently opened its first store in Santiago. Ben & Frank has established a strong brand identity with innovative marketing programs to drive awareness including strategic collaborations and exclusive designs by local artists and designers. Today, with nearly 50 stores, Ben & Frank is looking to significantly expand its footprint in Mexico and Latin America during the next few years.
