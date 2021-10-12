CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover Agrees To Sell Unified Brands - Quick Facts

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 9 days ago

(RTTNews) - Dover (DOV) has agreed to sell its Unified Brands business to Electrolux Professional AB for approximately $244 million, on a cash free and debt free basis. The deal is anticipated to close in the fourth quarter of 2021. Dover's CEO, Richard Tobin, said, "This transaction will allow Dover...

IN THIS ARTICLE
